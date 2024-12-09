Crafter opens debate over best use for plastic brewery can covers: 'That's actually genius'

"It makes it look like I went and got an assortment."

Fans of the low-waste lifestyle find creative uses for all kinds of things that might otherwise be trash. One fan of upcycling asked Reddit for ideas on how to reuse the plastic holder that comes with a four-pack.

Upcycling is a way to give trash new life. Repurposing items is the best way to keep them out of the landfill. With a little creativity, you can find exciting ways to put your waste to good use. Adding upcycling to your eco-friendly lifestyle can help reduce your pollution footprint.

The upcycling community on Reddit is dedicated to repurposing and reusing waste. Creative folks have shared how they use pill bottles as DIY dog poop bag holders and turn towel tags into creative gift tags.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One person took to the page looking for ideas on how to reuse the plastic can holders that you often get in a four-pack or six-pack of drinks.

They included a photo of a four-pack holder, and if you look closely, their dog makes a cameo in the center of the plastic tops.

One person suggested a simple solution, saying, "I save these to bring the random drinks I end up with to friends' houses! Makes it look like I went and got an assortment."

"I cut them and use them to cover open and unfinished cans," wrote someone else, to which another commenter responded, "That's actually genius, my kids can't finish a drink and then put OPEN cans just sitting precariously in the fridge. This will help."

Another person suggested, "A couple of breweries near me will take them back and reuse them, maybe ask around your local area?"

We often think that most plastic containers can be recycled, but the unfortunate reality is that a very small percentage of the plastic in the United States actually gets recycled. According to MIT, "only about 5% to 6% of plastics are being recycled each year." This is due to a number of factors, including lack of infrastructure and contamination.

Every city and municipality has its own system for recycling, and this can lead to confusion. Additionally, some facilities can have issues when non-recyclable materials end up in their machines. California Review Management reported, "Contamination costs the material recovery facilities that sort recyclables at least $300 million per year in additional labor, processing, and machinery repairs."

To avoid these potential issues, the helpful folks on the upcycling subreddit had some incredible and ingenious ideas for how to reuse this can holder.

