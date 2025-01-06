Mom shares genius hack to repurpose old cribs: 'How cool is that?'

Old baby furniture can feel too sentimental to toss out, but TikTok user Dashlife Moments (@angeladetwiler7) shows how their family gave a crib a creative second life, inspiring others to think outside the box. It's also a great way to declutter while keeping cherished items in use.

The scoop

In her video, Angela shows how their family transformed a crib that's been long in the family into a gate for the stairs and an art frame for kids' artwork. "How cool is that!" Angela says as she pans over the projects, encouraging others to try the idea for themselves.

With a little creativity and basic tools like a saw and screwdriver, you can recreate these hacks. Use side panels for gates by cutting them to size and adding hinges and latches for security. The crib's slats work perfectly for displaying artwork — just clip or pin pieces to create a charming gallery.

How it's working

This hack is practical and eco-friendly. Families can save $50-$100 by repurposing cribs into household items instead of buying new ones. Plus, it's a simple way to reduce waste and prevent furniture from overcrowding landfills or polluting oceans. Reusing large items like cribs helps reduce the demand for new materials, conserving both energy and valuable resources.

Organizations like ThredUp and Trashie offer services like The Take Back Bag and the Clean Out Kit to help keep useful items out of the trash. Informing yourself about smart recycling options and how to make sustainable decisions about everyday items is a great way to get involved with the movement.

What people are saying

One user said, "So cute!!! Such a good idea!" while another added, "Soooo cool!!!" Angela also chimed in, sharing plans to turn their last grandbaby's crib into a porch swing.

Angela's hack is a great reminder that with a little creativity, you can save money, reduce waste, and maybe even give you more ideas for your next DIY project.

