Woman shares brilliant method for reusing old vitamin bottles: 'Very creative and useful'

In today's day and age, plastic is basically unavoidable. However, one YouTuber found a solution for the seemingly inevitable plastic waste from the containers that hold vitamins.

The scoop

YouTuber Deirdre from Our Upcycled Life (@ourupcycledlife) has a great solution for those ubiquitous bottles. "An ingenious approach to upcycling vitamin bottles and unleash your creativity while reducing waste," she wrote.

Using a vise to hold the bottle steady, Deirdre saws through the top of the bottle. This leaves the screw cap with the dispenser piece intact and the bottom half as a cup. The cup can be used in hundreds of different ways — sorting pencils, art supplies, or toiletries like makeup and toothbrushes — but the top is reserved for a genius hack.

"I had a messy bag of chocolate chips, so I put it in a plastic Ziploc bag, so I'm going to screw the top of the bottle that we cut off onto the bag and it creates a convenient dispenser with a flip lid," explains Deirdre. Her video demonstrates how the bag of chocolate chips is securely sealed with the upcycled lid, and the flip top makes it easy to dispense.

How it's helping

This hack is a big help if you'd like to declutter your home. Now, whenever a bag of oats or beans rips, you'll have this handy tip that helps to save a big mess.

This kind of plastic container is everywhere; it's not only used for vitamins but for supplements, pain relievers, cold and flu medications, and spices and herbs. Using this tip could help you to reorganize your baking supplies and dry goods. You could also put these dispensers to work for lunch boxes, children's snacks, pet treats, or foods bought in bulk like rice or granola.

No DIY project is too small to make a difference. Many plastic containers don't get recycled, contributing to landfill waste that warms our planet beyond safe temperatures. Hacks like these can help prevent that; the same is true about organizations that actually pay you to declutter. Whether you're getting rid of clothes or old electronics, avoiding adding to a landfill might actually make you some serious cash.

When you upcycle, you're not just saving one item from the landfill; you're saving money by avoiding buying something else you need. Upcycling is a budgeting hack as well as an environmentally thoughtful action.

What everyone's saying

"Wow! Very creative and useful idea, thank you," wrote one commenter.

"Cool idea!" said another.

