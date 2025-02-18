Businesses team up in an extraordinary effort to drastically cut down landfills: 'We have a unique ability'

"I believe it's our duty to support this initiative and lead by example."

A growing crisis in Bali has threatened Indonesia's tourism sector, but a coalition is fighting to restore the area's marred beauty — and using the income to benefit local communities.

As detailed by Indonesia Expat, Bali produces approximately 1.8 million tons of waste every year, and more than 363,000 tons of it is plastic.

The province has banned single-use plastic bags, straws, and Styrofoam since 2019, according to Plasticdiet Indonesia. However, with plastics taking tens to hundreds of years to break down and more and more waste generated daily, landfills and ecosystems are overwhelmed, and once-picturesque recreation spots are in disarray.

The Community Waste Project is aiming to change that with its new facility, which opened last year near Bali's largest landfill in Denpasar after receiving a $400,000 investment.

According to the project's official website, the initiative is helping hospitality businesses — like resorts and beach clubs Peppers Seminyak, Brunch Club, and Finns — reduce the amount of waste they send to dumps by as much as 45%. The local founding businesses of the zero-waste initiative include Mexicola Group, Potato Head Family, and Total Bangun Persada.

Fueled by the ethos "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recreate, and Regenerate," per Indonesia Expat, the Community Waste Project lives up to this mission by transforming organic and inorganic waste into valuable products, like upcycled plastic chairs and panels and compost. The nonprofit intends to reinvest its profits into community social initiatives and other waste management centers.

"I believe it's our duty to support this initiative and lead by example. We have a unique ability to speak to and educate our staff and the next generation through our venues and our ethos. We are conscious of the legacy we want to leave behind," Mexicola Group CEO Isabella Rowell told Indonesia Expat.

"Together, we can make Bali zero waste," added Potato Head Family founder Ronald Akili. "Our vision is to replicate this model across other neighbourhoods in Bali."

