  • Outdoors Outdoors

Businesses team up in an extraordinary effort to drastically cut down landfills: 'We have a unique ability'

"I believe it's our duty to support this initiative and lead by example."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"I believe it's our duty to support this initiative and lead by example."

Photo Credit: Community Waste Project

A growing crisis in Bali has threatened Indonesia's tourism sector, but a coalition is fighting to restore the area's marred beauty — and using the income to benefit local communities.

As detailed by Indonesia Expat, Bali produces approximately 1.8 million tons of waste every year, and more than 363,000 tons of it is plastic.

The province has banned single-use plastic bags, straws, and Styrofoam since 2019, according to Plasticdiet Indonesia. However, with plastics taking tens to hundreds of years to break down and more and more waste generated daily, landfills and ecosystems are overwhelmed, and once-picturesque recreation spots are in disarray.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The Community Waste Project is aiming to change that with its new facility, which opened last year near Bali's largest landfill in Denpasar after receiving a $400,000 investment.

According to the project's official website, the initiative is helping hospitality businesses — like resorts and beach clubs Peppers Seminyak, Brunch Club, and Finns — reduce the amount of waste they send to dumps by as much as 45%. The local founding businesses of the zero-waste initiative include Mexicola Group, Potato Head Family, and Total Bangun Persada.

Fueled by the ethos "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recreate, and Regenerate," per Indonesia Expat, the Community Waste Project lives up to this mission by transforming organic and inorganic waste into valuable products, like upcycled plastic chairs and panels and compost. The nonprofit intends to reinvest its profits into community social initiatives and other waste management centers.

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

"I believe it's our duty to support this initiative and lead by example. We have a unique ability to speak to and educate our staff and the next generation through our venues and our ethos. We are conscious of the legacy we want to leave behind," Mexicola Group CEO Isabella Rowell told Indonesia Expat.

"Together, we can make Bali zero waste," added Potato Head Family founder Ronald Akili. "Our vision is to replicate this model across other neighbourhoods in Bali."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x