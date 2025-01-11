Beauty brand shares 'super cute' way to upcycle glass bottles: 'Love this idea'

"[Glass] has an unlimited life and can be melted and recycled endlessly."

There are lots of clever ways to reuse glass containers, and an upcycler showed TikTok one cute tip.

The scoop

Some tips are effective due to their applicability, while others are all about simplicity. This easy and adorable upcycle is the latter. Rahua Beauty (@rahuabeauty) shared one way to reuse its glass bottles, but you can do the same with just about any small glass container.

The example in the clip is a petite oil bottle, but you can convert any small glass jar into a cute bud vase by following the simple steps.

To start, take some Goo Gone and spray it over the adhesive label. This product breaks down all kinds of sticky messes. Next, using a small scraping tool or an old gift card, remove the label and as much glue as you can. You may need to clean the bottle with soap and water.

Now that you have a clean, label-free glass jar, you can fill it with water to display a beautiful flower or blooming bud.

How it's working

Tips such as this one are a great way to extend the life of your items while creating a lovely accent in your home. Glass containers are incredibly versatile and can be easily repurposed after their initial usage. Turn candle vessels into cute storage. Store leftovers in old sauce jars. You can even propagate plants.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Robert Weisenburger Lipetz, executive director of the Glass Manufacturing Industry Council, a nonprofit trade association, told Chemical and Engineering News, "Glass is 100% recyclable. … It has an unlimited life and can be melted and recycled endlessly to make new glass products with no loss in quality."

Unfortunately, the recycling system in the United States is not optimized to maximize efficacy. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that only around 30% of glass is reused. The remaining glass ends up in landfills, contributing to climate-warming pollution.

What people are saying

TikTokers loved this cute way to reuse small glass bottles.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Love this idea," wrote one person.

Another added, "Super cute."

Someone else simply said, "Beautiful."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.