Walgreens customer makes astonishing discovery after opening pill bottle: 'I'm going to have to go check my pill containers'

If you've ever had a prescription filled at the pharmacy, then you probably already know all about the struggle of throwing away empty pill bottles.

Since many recycling programs refuse to take these plastic containers, they can often make their way into landfills.

However, one crafty Walgreens customer found a simple yet brilliant solution to this plastic waste issue using pill bottles from the pharmacy chain.

The scoop

On r/mildlyinteresting, one Redditor shared their easy-to-do hack that not only helped cut down on plastic waste, but made it easier to store loose change.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Instead of tossing their old prescription bottles in the garbage, the original poster decided that the containers were perfectly shaped to act as an improvised piggy bank. "Pill container holds exactly $10 of quarters," the Redditor wrote.

While not every prescription bottle is made the same size, they are usually designed to be big enough to house an assortment of change.

How it's helping

According to The Wall Street Journal, Americans toss away around $68 million worth of loose change every year. As noted in the report, pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters are often left behind in a variety of places where money is exchanged.

In many cases, this change may be viewed as expendable. However, collecting an assortment of change over the course of just 12 months can add up. By utilizing old prescription pill bottles, you can have a small yet effective method of collecting change throughout your daily life.

In addition to saving some useful extra money, you can help limit the amount of waste that is piling up in our landfills. According to a Statista estimate, there will be just under 5 billion prescriptions filled in America in 2025. Since a majority of those prescriptions will come in pill bottle form, the threat of plastic waste pollution will continue to rise as well.

Luckily, there are countless organizations throughout the country that can help you cut down on the clutter and make sure your waste doesn't end up in our environment.

What everyone's saying

One commenter appeared to be impressed with the simple hack.

"I'm going to have to go check my pill containers. If this is true, it's going to make counting my change a LOT easier," they wrote. "Being able to simply fill it up and know it's $10 is going to be a game changer."

Inspired by the original poster's use for prescription bottles, another user even shared some similar experiences of their own.

"When I played pool I kept a pill bottle of quarters in my bag just in case I ended up at a pool hall that needed quarters," they wrote.

