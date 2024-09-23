Gardener shares seed-saving hack using upcycled scraps of paper: 'I love this idea'

Collecting and storing seeds from plants you're already growing means you won't have to buy any next year when it's time to plant again.

Gardeners take note: All that extra paper you have lying around can be used to store seeds. A video by an expert gardener shows how to make containers for seeds using nothing but a piece of paper.

The scoop

In an Instagram post, Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardenwriter), the author of 30 gardening books who shares videos of gardening tips galore, shows viewers how to make seed storage envelopes from scrap paper.

"Recycle any old scrap paper," reads the text over the video. First, you fold it over to make a square and remove the extra strip of paper at the top. Then, fold the remainder diagonally, fold in the two sides, and fold down the top.

"You now have a free seed envelope," the text over the video reads as Akeroyd pulls the structure open to reveal the paper pocket. The video says you should harvest seeds when they're ripe and store them somewhere cool, dark, and dry.

How it's working

As Akeroyd's video points out, the hack saves you money. Collecting and storing seeds from plants you're already growing means you won't have to buy any next year when it's time to plant again. Further, harvesting your own seeds guarantees you know what you're planting so you won't inadvertently plant something invasive, a mistake many gardeners have made.

It also uses paper that would otherwise likely be thrown away. By repurposing the paper, more is made of the resources that went into its manufacture, and less waste ends up in the landfills, where it contributes to the pollution causing our planet's overheating.

What people are saying

Viewers filled the comment section with praise, gratitude, and even some advice.

"Love your tips!" wrote one, while another suggested, "And maybe jot down the name of the plant on the flap."

"Yup did this last season saved so much $$$$," said one person.

"Thank you," said another grateful gardener. "I love this idea."

