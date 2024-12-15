  • Home Home

Homeowner stuns with photos of upcycled kitchen transformation: 'I'm just so impressed that this even occurred to you'

by Sarah Winfrey
Apparently, the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure" is actually true, at least occasionally. 

One Redditor found some shelves on the side of the road and used them to make a significant kitchen upgrade. 

They posted before-and-after pictures and noted that they plan to use the materials from their previous shelves elsewhere in their house. 

It's awesome to encounter something like these shelves on the side of the road, but you can go looking for secondhand finds, too. Thrifting is a great way to find items that others don't want or need anymore, and they are often available at a fantastic price. You can regularly go to thrift stores in your area to give yourself the best chance of grabbing unique items before others get to them. 




Thrifting is good for the environment, too. The Fort Bend Women's Center says that shopping this way reduces the amount of waste we produce as a society, lowers our overall carbon output, conserves resources, promotes sustainable versions of consumerism, and supports local communities. 

That's not to mention the benefits consumers see from thrifting, according to the University of Colorado at Boulder. You'll pay less for items, even luxury items, and you can update your style more often without contributing to environmental problems. 

You might even find some crazy good finds, from designer clothing to cookware and more. Sure, it can take a little more time and effort than ordering online, but you'll be doing yourself — and the planet — a favor in the end. 

Other Redditors were fans of the remodel, too. 

"Those are so cool looking. Awesome!!" someone said

"OMG the shelves themselves are gorgeous, but the way they transform your kitchen is spectacular!" someone else added

"I'm just so impressed that this even occurred to you & look how custom they are!" another shared

