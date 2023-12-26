How to make a profit while decluttering responsibly — as seen on GMA

The average consumer throws away over 81 pounds of clothes every year and generates 46 pounds of e-waste per person.

Donate it. Sell it. Swap it for store credit. It’s easier than ever to get rid of stuff you don’t want responsibly and profitably — and you’ll feel better knowing it’s not creating pollution in a landfill.

The average consumer throws away over 81 pounds of clothes every year and generates 46 pounds of e-waste per person.

But hundreds of companies will take that old stuff and give you store credit, or even cash, and online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and Buy Nothing groups have become a great place to make some money on your stuff.

The Cool Down and professional organizers Get Organized partnered with “Good Morning America” to help a Utah mom and her two daughters — and GMA’s own Becky Worley — declutter their spaces, responsibly. Here’s our cheat sheet:

For hundreds of decluttering services, check out our TCD Guide here.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.