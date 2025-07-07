DIYer shows off inspiring photos after giving common household items a new purpose: 'The combinations are endless'

Upcycling is much more enjoyable when you get creative with it. One Redditor shared how to use pedestals to elevate daily necessities.

The user shared a photo of their jars of paint brushes, paints, and other art supplies glued to decorative pedestals, making them easier to reach and improving the aesthetic of this necessary organization.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Simply match the correct size pedestal with the right size jar, and you have a vastly improved and organized workspace. This tip can be used for pens, pencils, or other office supplies. Additionally, different-sized jars can be used to store makeup, toiletries, or even kitchen utensils. There are endless variations of this one hack.

"The combinations are endless and it's soooo easy. I usually just use the clear gorilla glue and it holds strong," commented the original poster.

If you're someone who enjoys organizing your workspace to be efficient and nice to look at, upcycling is a fantastic way to refresh the space without spending any money. Not to mention, you'll be keeping perfectly good items out of a landfill.

Recycling items is important, but the first step is to consider whether or not the item could also be reused. Upcycling is a creative way to avoid putting items into landfills, which makes a huge difference in mitigating further climate change.

Landfills release methane, which is a heat-trapping gas. When it comes to responsibility for emissions, wastelands sit just behind agriculture and dirty energy sources like oil and gas. According to the U.N. Environmental Program, waste accounts for 20% of human-driven methane emissions globally.

There are endless ways to keep household goods out of landfills. Some companies will even pay you for your trash, old clothes, and electronics. Tips like those shared by this Redditor are simple, straightforward ways to give your items a second life.

"I'll do this for mine," one commenter wrote.

"Thanks for posting, feeling inspired," said another.

