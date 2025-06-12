  • Home Home

Woman reveals game-changing hack to save money using old food jars: 'Excited to try'

by Matthew Swigonski
Photo Credit: TikTok

Mason jars are an excellent way to store homemade jams, pickled vegetables, and even dried goods and spices. But what can you do if you've misplaced your Mason jar lids

The scoop

TikToker Made by Auntie Linz (@madebyauntielinz) has you covered with a simple life hack that just might save you money and cut down on waste.

@madebyauntielinz sharing vital info before the app goes dark. i didnt think this would work, saw it in TIKTOK #diy #masonjar #hack ♬ Akon's Beautiful Day - Akon

Whether you accidentally threw a lid away or broke one, it can be pretty easy to find yourself with more jars than lids. But according to the creator, all you need is a plastic peanut butter lid and you're all set.

In the clip, Made by Auntie Linz shows that the lid easily screws on top of the Mason jar and seals shut. "Tell me why…when I've been wasting my money buying these stupid things," she said as she displayed a plastic lid made specifically for the Mason jar.

How it's helping

No matter how small it might seem, reusing old lids and containers can make a big impact on the growing waste issue that is affecting the planet. According to the World Bank, over 2 billion tonnes (2.2 billion tons) of municipal solid waste is generated around the world every year. To make matters worse, a third of that waste is not properly managed.

Reusing, repurposing, or upcycling can reduce landfill waste, conserve resources, and decrease energy consumption. By extending the lifespans of your lids and containers, you also minimize the need for raw materials, which can lower emissions and other pollution associated with production.

Much like the idea provided by Made by Auntie Linz, there are several simple and creative ways that you can extend the lives of many of your household items. From crafting makeshift plant pots to creating a garbage bag dispenser, the possibilities are endless. 

What everyone's saying

Down in the comments section, one user appeared to be giddy over the simple life hack. "Thank you so much for this. Game-changer," they wrote.

Another user offered a note of caution that caught the eye of the creator. "That Ball lid is leakproof. Can't promise the upcycled lid won't leak liquid, but it does work for storing many things," they said. "Grated Parm lids fit too. Again, not leakproof."

In response, Made by Auntie Linz wrote, "Excited to try the parm lids!"

