You can get huge discounts on designer goods — all you have to do is return your old stuff

Cleaning out your closet has never been easier, and now you can score discounts and gift cards from some of your favorite brands through Trashie's Take Back Bag.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

The best part about Trashie's recycling program is its simplicity. Order a Take Back Bag, fill it up, mail it back via USPS using the QR code, and choose your rewards.

Take Back Bags are only $20. When you buy five, the sixth one is free. They also offer smaller kids-size bags and have subscriptions available at discounted rates.

They accept a wide variety of textiles from clothing to blankets and sheets. They'll even take shoes, purses, jewelry, underwear, and single socks. Just make sure everything is washed and clear of grease stains, as they can damage the recycling machines.



If you're unsure about an item, check out the FAQ section for a thorough list of what Trashie will accept.

The one thing you can't put in these bags is scraps, but luckily Trashie can take anything 98% cotton in their Cotton Fabric Scrap Bag for $15.

Take Back Bags are bright and fun, made of 50% postconsumer recycled content, and are fully recyclable.

Why should I use the Take Back Bag?

Now that your closet is clean and your bag is on its merry way, here's the fun part: rewards.

After your Take Back Bag is shipped, you'll earn TrashieCash to shop rewards for discounts on streaming platforms, food and flower delivery services, apparel brands, and designer goods, to name a few.

Shopping with partner brands like Walmart, Best Buy, Madewell, Macy's, Crocs, and Sephora will help you earn even more TrashieCash.

According to Trashie's website, 85% of all clothing ends up in the trash. Each Take Back Bag prevents 15 pounds of clothing and textile waste from entering landfills. Every bag also saves 1,596 gallons of water and 151 pounds of toxic greenhouse gases — that's a week's worth of showers and the equivalent of driving around 2,000 miles.

As per recent figures from the EPA, 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste was generated in 2018. Of that waste, 146.1 million tons ended up in landfills. With Trashie, you don't have to worry about where your items will end up.

Take Back Bags are sent to the most advanced onshore facility in the United States that can handle up to 1,000,000 pounds of clothing and textile waste per week. Every bag minimizes waste, reduces pollution, and helps cool our planet.

Are there similar programs to The Take Back Bag?

Luckily, the circular trend is catching on, and mainstream brands are promoting initiatives that will help all of us reduce our carbon footprint.

Nonprofit Cotton Incorporated is giving old denim a new purpose through its Blue Jeans Go Green program. Mail in your unwanted denim for free and they'll be upcycled into creative new products, avoiding landfills. They've partnered with retailers like Madewell, American Eagle, Anthropologie, and Carhartt to collect denim.

Target's trade-in program will take your old electrical devices — almost anything other than computers — in exchange for Target cash.

If your tastes are higher end, Coach has launched Coachtopia, so that shoppers can return used items for store credit.

