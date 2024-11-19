People are turning their old items into high-end rewards with this company: 'I love this!'

"There are some pieces I don't know what to do with."

You can get rewarded for doing a closet cleanout by earning some nice rewards while doing good for the environment. All you need is one of Trashie's brightly colored Take Back Bags and an armful of clothes you want to get rid of.

How does Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

All you need to do is go to Trashie's website, order your bag for $20, load it up with any clothes, shoes, or other fabric-based materials and accessories like purses and backpacks, and ship it back to Trashie's recycling center for free, using a QR code to get a free USPS shipping label. Then, for every bag you buy and send back full, you get $30 in rewards for a wide variety of places, like movie theaters, restaurants, shops, and meal delivery services.

Why should I do Trashie's Take Back Bag work?

Instagram user Brittany Bakkum (@basicallyb__) demonstrated Trashie's simple system in a recent video on her page. As she threw items into her bag for spring cleaning, she noted that "80% of your clothes end up in landfills," but thanks to Trashie, they can be recycled properly.

When clothes end up in landfills, they can give off harmful gases like methane, which is 28 times more powerful at warming the planet than carbon dioxide. Those rising global temperatures have a ripple effect, creating more extreme weather and leading to droughts, food shortages, and inflation, among other issues.









The less that goes to the landfill, the better, and Trashie's Take Back Bag program aims to keep 90% of what the company receives out of the trash, with approximately 70% of the items they receive being reused, and another 20% recycled into new fibers for things such as pet bedding.

In the comments on Bakkum's post, people were excited to get in on the planet-saving action and rewards.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

One person said, "Omg I love this! I donate bags monthly but there are some pieces I don't know what to do with."

Are there similar programs to Trashie's Take Back Bag?

Companies are realizing the importance of sustainability and offering more and more opportunities for consumers to recycle or repurpose their old products.

The nonprofit Cotton Incorporated has its Blue Jeans Go Green program, which recycles old denim into new products to keep it out of landfills. Similarly, Material Return takes textile waste from consumers and companies to create new materials and fibers for use, as well as recycling everything within 75 miles of their North Carolina headquarters to maintain sustainability.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Other companies, like Poshmark and ThredUp, offer ways for people to earn money on used clothes, but the clothing has to meet certain standards to qualify.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.