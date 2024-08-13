5 ways old dirty energy projects are being transformed into clean energy tech

As clean energy grows worldwide, there are plenty of good questions about what will happen to infrastructure used to produce dirty energy sources like oil, coal, and gas.

But, as many of these factories and plants shut down, engineers have found exciting new ways to restore them as facilities for clean energy production. Here are five of the most amazing projects in action.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.