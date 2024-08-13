  • Tech Tech

5 ways old dirty energy projects are being transformed into clean energy tech

Engineers have found exciting new ways to restore dirty energy infrastructure as facilities for clean energy production.

by Sophia Rocha
Engineers have found exciting new ways to restore dirty energy infrastructure as facilities for clean energy production.

Photo Credit: Form Energy

As clean energy grows worldwide, there are plenty of good questions about what will happen to infrastructure used to produce dirty energy sources like oil, coal, and gas. 

But, as many of these factories and plants shut down, engineers have found exciting new ways to restore them as facilities for clean energy production. Here are five of the most amazing projects in action.

01.

Nevada's massive clean energy plant

"Throughout 2024, our customers are going to see their bills be between 15 and 20% lower by the end of the year."

The Reid Gardner Generating Station in Nevada, once rated the nation's dirtiest coal plant in terms of carbon pollution, is now getting a second chance at a cleaner reputation. Earlier this year, NV Energy converted the former coal plant into the largest solar and wind energy storage system of its kind in the state. 

The Reid Gardner Generating Station in Nevada, once rated the nation's dirtiest coal plant in terms of carbon pollution, is now getting a second chance at a cleaner reputation. Earlier this year, NV Energy converted the former coal plant into the largest solar and wind energy storage system of its kind in the state. 

According to ​​NV Energy's CEO, the project will lower bills by 15-20% by the end of 2024. 

Read more  →

02.

The future of clean energy storage

Better storage will enable a faster transition of our energy system to cleaner power generation.

Technology from Toronto-based company Hydrostor has the potential to store clean energy using air, water, gravity, and old infrastructure from the oil and gas industry. The new storage technique, called "advanced compressed air energy storage," can store electricity for up to eight hours.

Plants that use this new technology have been planned in California and Australia, with construction of Australia's system set to be up and running by 2027 and California aiming for 2030. 

Read more  →

03.

Geothermal power systems

"Our findings show that the Illinois Basin can be an effective means to store excess heat energy."

Abandoned infrastructure is also being used to support another clean energy resource: geothermal energy. A 2021 project tested injecting heated water into abandoned gas wells in the Illinois Basin for three days and then monitoring changes in pressure, thermal conditions, and hydraulics for another five days to see how well the process stored heat energy.

These tests found that this process sustains a thermal storage efficiency of 82%. This would result in a cost of $0.138 per kilowatt-hour of electricity, less than the current average for electricity in the U.S.

Read more  →

04.

A facelift for coal plants

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy is set to turn two former coal plants in Colorado and Minnesota into clean energy storage sites as early as 2025. Though the sites no longer produce energy, they are still connected to the electricity grid, making them viable options to store and distribute clean energy.

These new facilities will use revolutionary ion-air batteries made by Form Energy to store the power and continually release it over several days. 

Read more  →

05.

New hydropower facilities

"Storing and generating on-demand electricity, which can be used in any number of ways."

Florida clean energy company Rye Development is receiving $81 million in funding from the Department of Energy to turn a former coal mine in Kentucky into a pumped storage hydropower facility. The Lewis Ridge Pumped Storage Project, set to begin construction in 2027, will be the first of its kind built on former coal mine land. 

The facility will be able to generate enough energy to power 67,000 homes and store electricity for up to eight hours.

Read more  →

Watch now: Staples executive shares smart tactic used to build loyalty among customers

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x