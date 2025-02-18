Mother shares genius organization hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Great idea'

If you've recently finished a roll of toilet paper and are about to toss the cardboard tube, hold off — one repurposing enthusiast has a hack for you.

The scoop

TikTok money-saving pro True Deals Mama (@truedealsmama) posted a video of the solution, which is as quick and easy as can be.

"Turn a simple toilet paper roll into a functional organizer for your hair accessories — easy, eco-friendly, and budget-friendly!" she enthused.

In the video, she demonstrates how she stores extra bobby pins and hair clips along the top edge of the roll, slipping loose hair ties around the roll for one organized and sleek storage solution.

How it's helping

The world has a waste problem: Each year, 2.12 billion tons of waste go to landfills, according to waste advocacy group The World Counts. In the U.S. alone, the Environmental Protection Agency has calculated that each person generates nearly five pounds of waste per day.

Not only do these items accumulate in massive landfills that are eyesores — they are a major source of air, water, and soil pollution. As waste decomposes in these piles without oxygen, it releases methane, a toxic gas 28 times more potent in terms of warming the planet than carbon dioxide. Similarly, contaminants — like chemicals and microplastics — leach out of these landfills into the surrounding environment, where they can then travel into the food chain.

In response to these growing issues, more people are thinking intentionally about what they purchase and use — and repurposing items, from food scraps to clothing, is a big part of that.

Besides, not only does finding a second life for household items mean that you're getting more bang for your buck, but it means you can save money and avoid buying new items, too. And with some recycling programs, like Trashie, you can even get cash back or store credit for sending in old items to be properly recycled and repurposed.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were eager to try the thrifty hair clip and scrunchie storage hack. "Great idea!" one person exclaimed.

Other DIY enthusiasts have suggested using toilet paper rolls to organize electronic cables and wires, plant seed starters, make cat toys for free, and more.

