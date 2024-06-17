Woman shares how she scores major discount on makeup just by recycling empty products: 'This is so cool'

"Definitely going to start saving my empties."

Ready to get your glow on while keeping our planet in mind? One beauty influencer just shared a lip-smacking good recycling hack that's sure to make you smile.

The scoop

Beauty influencer kayshaduncan (@selfcarebykaysha) recently took to TikTok to rave about Summer Fridays lip butter balms — and the brand's recycling rewards program.

"Who else is obsessed with Summer Fridays' lip butter balms?" Kaysha asks in the video. "I'm using the last of my favorite shade, and I just realized Summer Fridays has a recycling program where you send back five empties and they send you a $25 gift card."

"We recycle over here," Kaysha declares in the caption. "So excited for my gift carddd to buy more goodies."

How it's helping

Who doesn't love getting rewarded for doing good? With Summer Fridays' recycling program, you can treat yourself to $25 worth of the brand's coveted skincare and makeup products just by sending back containers you've already used.

It's a win-win: By recycling your beauty empties, you're keeping them out of landfills, where they take hundreds of years to decompose (and release dirty gas as they do so). Zero Waste reported that in 2018, 120 billion units of cosmetics packaging were produced globally, much of which likely ended up in the trash.

Programs like Summer Fridays' take those used-up tubes and bottles and transform them into something new, reducing the need for virgin plastic. Turning your old lip balm into tomorrow's face mask? That's what we call a glow-up.

Plus, by closing the loop on your beauty routine, you're helping to keep our oceans cleaner and our planet a little cooler. We'd call that a beautiful thing.

You can even take your recycling efforts a step further by checking out organizations such as Got Sneakers or For Days if you have old clothes or shoes you want to donate. You may even get cash back in the process.

What people are saying

The praise for this planet-friendly initiative is pouring in.

"This is so cool that they do this," one user raved.

"Good to know!" another commenter exclaimed. "Definitely going to start saving my empties."

"Soooo obsessed!" a fan gushed. "And omg great program!"

So, there you have it — proof that small acts of sustainability can make you feel as good as your favorite lip balm. Why not make your beauty routine a little greener today? Mother Earth (and your pout) will thank you.

