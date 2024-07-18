Woman shares easy DIY cat toy putting old toilet paper rolls to good use: 'It's perfect to keep them busy for a while'

Keeping your pets entertained can be expensive if you're constantly buying new toys for your furry friends.

However, one woman has shared a perfect DIY hack to make a toy with items already in your home.

The scoop

Germany-based social media influencer Gina (@cat.life.of.carli.and.napoleon) recently shared the money-saving and eco-friendly hack in a video posted to Instagram.

"DIY cat toy, easy to make and quite challenging for some cats to figure out," she wrote in the video's caption. "It's perfect to keep them busy for a while."

All you need to do is take an empty toilet paper roll and hole-punch one end together while stapling the other, creating a cone shape. Repeat this step for as many rolls as you would like.

Then, thread a string between the hole-punched ends, stringing the rolls together. Pet owners should then tie the garland of toilet paper rolls underneath a chair for the cats to access easily.

Lastly, put some treats inside the cones and let your cat figure out how to get their reward.

For those looking to try out the DIY activity, Gina warned that pet owners should keep an eye on their cats when playing with the toy because of the staples used. She suggested others secure the sides with staples with tape to protect their cats.

How it's working

This enrichment toy has major benefits for your wallet and the environment.

By opting to use items around your home that otherwise would have been tossed, you can avoid having to purchase more expensive toys from a big box store. Similar enrichment feeding toys for cats can cost between $8 and $20 at major retailers like Walmart.

Recycling things like toilet paper rolls is also a great way to reduce waste, limiting how much you send to overflowing landfills that create planet-warming pollutants.

Additionally, decreasing the number of toys purchased in stores may help curb mass production and the shipping of these items, which both contribute to toxic air pollution.

At the same time, experts have said that teaching young children or friends to create similar DIY projects with recycled materials is a great way to increase creativity and problem-solving skills.

What people are saying

Hundreds of Instagram users and cat lovers have raved over the easy toy hack.

"A super idea. Will definitely try!" one user wrote in a comment.

"Genius and entertaining," a second said.

