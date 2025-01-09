4 easy and creative ways to repurpose food waste

Food gets more expensive every day, so wasting food is wasting money too. Luckily, there are hundreds of ways to rescue aging leftovers and repurpose often-discarded scraps. Try these tips the next time you're going through your fridge.

Potato peels are often thrown away, especially when you're making a dish like mashed potatoes, in which skins are unwanted. But this humble scrap is actually a first-rate ingredient of its own, and it needs very little prep. Just lightly toss them in oil, add seasonings of your choice, and pop the skins in the air fryer. The result is a delicious homemade potato chip with extra fiber — practically for free!

Compost is worth its weight in gold and has the power to bring your garden a bountiful harvest. By starting a compost pile, you can turn spoiled food and unusable scraps into new, fresh produce. However, some homeowners prefer to avoid the mess and smell of a traditional compost heap. Instead, companies like Lomi offer no-mess, no-fuss composters for your kitchen. Not only can they handle produce, but also animal products, garden waste, and some types of packaging too!



Chopping garlic can be fiddly, time-consuming, and smelly. However, one TikToker came up with a hack to not only avoid chopping, but to make sure you use every bit of a garlic bulb before it goes bad. She recommended peeling the cloves and simmering them in oil until golden. Then store the garlic and oil in glass jars in your freezer. You can use this prepared garlic anywhere you use fresh garlic — but it's soft, so it never needs chopping.



Eggshells have had few uses in the kitchen — until now! The crushed shells make a perfect all-natural abrasive for cleaning tough stains and cooked-on gunk. Save your shells, then boil them in water to sanitize them. Dry them out in the oven, then blend them in a food processor with baking soda and washing powder. The result is a high-powered cleaning powder that you can use with a little water on pans, stovetops, and other dirty surfaces in need of a scrub.



