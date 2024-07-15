Plant lover shares trick to repurpose old candles: 'The way you just changed my life'

Candles are a classic way to make your house feel like a home, and one Instagrammer has shown us an adorable way to use them for plants.

The scoop

Home Gardening (@gardening.999) is an Instagram account that shares tips and tricks from around the internet. Not everything the account posts is a legitimate, useful hack, but often it gets it right. In one post they shared how one plant lover reuses old candle containers.

The clip starts by showing you can freeze leftover candle wax to remove it easily from the jar. This poster is able to turn the candle over and tip out the wax, but sometimes you'll need to use a tool to loosen it.

This particular candle appears to be a three-wick candle from Bath and Body Works, which the creator says "fits four-inch pots perfectly." The way small pots fit in the candle jar allows for some space and drainage below the pot. The creator also said the color can be removed with soap and water if you prefer a clear container.

The reusing power doesn't stop there. The lid from the candle can be used as a base for hanging small pots in a macrame hanger to keep moisture from damaging the rope. You could potentially use the lids as a base for small pots on your counter or windowsill.

How it's working

Repurposing containers around your home is an easy way to save a little money while reducing clutter around your home. TCD isn't the only media site to share ways to save money and reuse your candle containers. The New York Times' Wirecutter gave a list of ideas, including organizing your desk.

The jars can also be used for everything from vases to cups. While tips like this may not save you a ton of money, every little bit helps when budgets are tight and inflation is high.

Another added benefit to repurposing glass containers is helping curb the waste problem in the United States. According to the EPA, the average person creates close to 5 pounds of trash a day, and many of our landfills are rapidly filling up.

Dr. Bryan Staley, CEO of the Environmental Research & Education Foundation, told RoadRunner: "Seven states are looking at running out of landfill space in the next five years, one state will reach capacity in five to 10 years and three states have 11 to 20 years to go. But 22 states have available landfill space for decades to come."

What people are saying

Commenters loved this hack. One person wrote, "The way you just changed my life."

Another person gave their wax removal method, writing, "I boil water and pour it in and the wax raises to the top."

Someone else said, "You have completely changed my indoor gardening game."

