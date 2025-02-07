  • Home Home

Home expert shares 'genius' organization hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'I need to do this'

"Do you have a drawer or container full of random cords?"

by Jamie Speka
"Do you have a drawer or container full of random cords?"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Some homeowners are incredibly innovative when it comes to organization hacks throughout their homes. One TikTok creator proved just how savvy they are as they utilized old toilet paper rolls to organize their numerous cords. 

Home content creator Amanda W. (@littlesuburbanfarmhouse) called her hack a "cord hoarder solution" in the caption of the video.

@littlesuburbanfarmhouse Cord hoarder solution!🙌🏻. #diyprojects #learnsomethingnew #diytiktok #organizedhome ♬ Gangsta's Paradise (feat. L.V.) - Coolio

The scoop

"Do you have a drawer or container full of random cords?" Amanda asks in the video. 

In the next clip, a fully organized container is shown, thanks to the help of toilet paper rolls. Each roll has a cord "with the ends facing up so you know what type of cord" is in each roll.

The creator suggested "adding two small containers on top for chargers" that correspond with the cords.

Then, voila! There's a completely organized array of cords that fit conveniently into your storage cupboard.

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

How it's helping

Household waste can come from everyday products that may seem innocent but can soon provide even more waste that ends up in landfills, where they produce potent planet-warming gases like methane.

This OP found a solution. By using old toilet rolls, they are limiting the amount of waste that ends up in dumps. According to Fast Company, approximately 17 billion toilet paper rolls end up in the trash every year — enough to fill the Empire State Building twice. And some of these cardboard rolls are even wrapped in extra plastic, contributing to the more than 440 million tons of plastic waste produced annually, per the UN Environment Programme.

So, if you haven't already switched to a bidet — which is less expensive annually than purchasing toilet paper, as well as more eco-friendly because it requires less water than toilet paper production — you can now make sure your cardboard roll isn't completely wasted.

How often do you clean out your closet?

Every few months 💪

Once a year 📆

Every couple of years 😅

Never 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Getting smarter about your recycling options is another easy way to elevate your sustainability game. And if you want to declutter your home even further, some companies will even reward you for the feel-good endeavor.  

What everyone's saying

The video garnered more than 3,000 likes and dozens of comments. TikTokers have been taken with the hack, as they expressed just how "genius" it is.

"What in the brilliant organization Gods is this!?" one TikToker hilariously asked. "Weekend project!"

"Omg yesss. I need to do this," another said.

Another said they are "going to have to start collecting rolls."

"Best hack I have seen," a fourth person wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x