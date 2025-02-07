Home expert shares 'genius' organization hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'I need to do this'

"Do you have a drawer or container full of random cords?"

Some homeowners are incredibly innovative when it comes to organization hacks throughout their homes. One TikTok creator proved just how savvy they are as they utilized old toilet paper rolls to organize their numerous cords.

Home content creator Amanda W. (@littlesuburbanfarmhouse) called her hack a "cord hoarder solution" in the caption of the video.

The scoop

"Do you have a drawer or container full of random cords?" Amanda asks in the video.

In the next clip, a fully organized container is shown, thanks to the help of toilet paper rolls. Each roll has a cord "with the ends facing up so you know what type of cord" is in each roll.

The creator suggested "adding two small containers on top for chargers" that correspond with the cords.

Then, voila! There's a completely organized array of cords that fit conveniently into your storage cupboard.

How it's helping

Household waste can come from everyday products that may seem innocent but can soon provide even more waste that ends up in landfills, where they produce potent planet-warming gases like methane.

This OP found a solution. By using old toilet rolls, they are limiting the amount of waste that ends up in dumps. According to Fast Company, approximately 17 billion toilet paper rolls end up in the trash every year — enough to fill the Empire State Building twice. And some of these cardboard rolls are even wrapped in extra plastic, contributing to the more than 440 million tons of plastic waste produced annually, per the UN Environment Programme.

So, if you haven't already switched to a bidet — which is less expensive annually than purchasing toilet paper, as well as more eco-friendly because it requires less water than toilet paper production — you can now make sure your cardboard roll isn't completely wasted.

Getting smarter about your recycling options is another easy way to elevate your sustainability game. And if you want to declutter your home even further, some companies will even reward you for the feel-good endeavor.

What everyone's saying

The video garnered more than 3,000 likes and dozens of comments. TikTokers have been taken with the hack, as they expressed just how "genius" it is.

"What in the brilliant organization Gods is this!?" one TikToker hilariously asked. "Weekend project!"

"Omg yesss. I need to do this," another said.

Another said they are "going to have to start collecting rolls."

"Best hack I have seen," a fourth person wrote.

