Gardener shares clever hack to use old toilet paper rolls in your garden: 'Simple and brilliant'

Buying everything you need to plant a garden can add up. One gardener on TikTok shared how repurposing empty toilet paper rolls as plant pots works great and saves cash.

The scoop

TikToker and gardener Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardener) posted a video showing how quick and easy it is to upcycle empty toilet paper rolls.

He started the video holding a toilet paper roll on each finger while the text read, "Free, re-purposed plant pots."

To get started, cut the rolls in half and place them in a small container. Fill each one with compost and sow your seeds. Simon shared his method of poking a small well into the compost mix and dropping a single seed into the well.

Place your container on a window ledge where it will get plenty of sunshine. "Two weeks later, your seedlings are ready to plant outside," Simon said.

Since the cardboard will naturally break down in the dirt, you can plant it directly in the ground and avoid disturbing the roots of your new seedlings.

"Enjoy your free plant pots!" Simon said.

How it's helping

While a bag of seedling pots isn't expensive, it's an unnecessary expense. If you plan to use a lot of them, the costs can add up.

Using what you already have in your bathroom or recycling bin is free and easy. There's no need to spend time scrolling through a website or driving to the store to get what you need.

Store-bought seedling pots are often made of plastic. Using cardboard tubes not only saves you cash but also saves the planet from more plastic floating in the ocean or cluttering landfills.

Upcycling and smart recycling are great ways to save money while helping the Earth. Some recycling companies will even give you cash or credit in exchange for your used goods.

Send your old shoes to GotSneakers and get compensation for each pair. Order a bag from ThredUp or Trashie. When you fill it with clothing and send it back, you'll receive credit and rewards.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTokers were excited to try Simon's hack, and some even offered their own tips. One user said, "If you put a used teabag in the bottom, you get extra nutrients from the tea."

Another TikToker wrote, "Simple and brilliant."

"I love this idea. I will try it," one user said.

