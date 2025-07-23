Dog owner shares clever hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is awesome'

The humble toilet paper roll is a shockingly versatile tool, so instead of tossing it in the recycling bin next time you change yours out, see if you can put it to good use. Crafty people have used them to style their curtains, curl their hair, and start seeds.

The use doesn't stop there, as one pet owner demonstrated with some simple yet effective enrichment for their dogs.

The scoop

The Bryants (@barkinwiththebryants) share posts about their two dogs with their small but loyal following on TikTok.

In one video, they are responding to a recommendation in a comment that reads, "We stuff ours with treats and tuck the ends for a fun toy!" The comment is referring to using toilet paper rolls as enrichment.

The video then shows the Bryants trying this tip out with their dogs. They start with two toilet rolls and then add a few treats to each before crumpling them up. Tucking the ends tightly will make it a more challenging game for your pets.

Next, each dog got their own toy and spent the next several minutes pushing them around and attempting to get them open. The video finishes with the dogs enjoying their treats.

How it's helping

Learning innovative ways to give your trash new life is a great way to save money and reduce waste that crowds our landfills and pollutes the ocean. In addition to paper rolls, you can reuse tons of things around your home. Everything from pill bottles to pencil shavings can be reused.

This hack is also great since, as anyone with a dog will tell you, pet ownership can be very expensive. A free and effective toy is a great way to save money while providing positive play for your pet.

If you are looking for other ways to enrich your animals' lives, check your local thrift store for discounted plush toys that can provide hours of entertainment.

What everyone's saying

Everyone loves to see a happy pet online, and this TikTok clip was no different.

"Aww, this is awesome," wrote one fan in the comments.

Someone else seemed interested in trying this out, saying, "Oh, that's a great idea."

The original commenter wrote: "Amazing! Glad they liked it."

