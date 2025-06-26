Expert shares amazing household trick using old toilet paper rolls: 'Did this for years'

You don't always need to go to the store to give your home a makeover. Sometimes, something that could go in your recycling bin might actually do the trick.

The scoop

PEP Home (@pep_home) shared in a TikTok that a toilet paper roll can make a curtain set look picture-perfect.

The person in the video measures and marks toilet paper rolls so each cut piece will be the same size. After they cut the rolls, they place the curtain on a rod.

They then pleat the curtain and use the toilet paper roll pieces as spacers. Each piece goes on between every other eyelet to create a neat finish from the front.

How it's helping

According to the National Resources Defense Council, each person in the U.S. uses an average of 141 rolls every year. That's a lot of paper and cardboard, especially since most of our toilet paper is made from virgin (completely new) wood pulp.

Cutting up one toilet paper roll won't solve this problem. But using this hack might mean you'll save a trip to the store. It also means you won't spend your money on another plastic gadget.

If interior design isn't your thing, there are many other ways you can use toilet paper rolls to save money. If you like to garden, toilet paper rolls can help you start seeds. If you have long hair, you can use several rolls to style it into curls.

You can even use them to create enrichment for your pets. Every time you use something you have at home instead of buying something new, you decrease your waste output. That means less plastic will make its way into landfills, and your wallet will thank you every time.

What everyone's saying

Several users in the comments loved this hack.

"Did this for years," said one person.

Another TikTok user exclaimed, "Wow! very creative! I love it!"

Depending on the size of the eyelets that your curtains have, the toilet paper roll pieces might slide through them. Someone in the comments expressed that this happened to them, and another person replied, "You can use pool noodles. Cut in the same way as the toilet rolls."

