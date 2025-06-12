  • Home Home

Fashion lover shows off 'beautiful' method for reusing old toilet paper rolls: 'It looks so good'

by Mandela Namaste
Photo Credit: TikTok

In these trying economic times, we're all looking to cut corners and save money however we can. For example, a recent TikTok video shows one way you can save on hair styling: toilet paper rolls!

The scoop

Now, this trick is not quite as strange as it sounds.

@reginagaraicoa What do you think about my new bangs ? i cut it yesterday and i was a little bit afraid 😂 thanks god it ended well ( about the paper roll i lost my hair rollers) 🥹 #hairtutorial #hairtutorials #hairrollers #hairblowout #hairbangs #hairblowouthacks #cutbangs #fashionhacks #fashionessentials ♬ Camouflage Day Meditation - Erica Mason

In her video, TikToker Regi (@reginagaraicoa) showcases herself getting ready for the day and showing off her new haircut. Part of her routine involves curling the front part of her hair using an empty toilet paper roll.

Such an unorthodox treatment does not appear to be an intentional or consistent aspect of Regi's hair care. "About the paper roll I lost my hair rollers," she wrote in the caption.

However, the resourcefulness is not only admirable, but also functional. The results speak for themselves.

How it's helping

The benefits of this hack are twofold.

First, it will save you money on hair rollers. It's not like those are the most expensive household items, but every little bit of savings helps out — especially if recent economic projections hold.

Secondly, it benefits the environment. 

We all learned the phrase "reduce, reuse, recycle" growing up, and while it's certainly catchy, it also encapsulates how you can contribute to environmental conservation.

Repurposing toilet paper rolls into hair rollers may not seem like a major decision, but these environmentally conscious lifestyle choices add up over time. Reusing paper and plastic products instead of throwing them out is an active choice to reduce waste, which in turn reduces crowding in our landfills and protects our oceans from pollution.

Make enough of these choices, and we can make a world of difference to our environments, both local and global.

What everyone's saying

Who knows if Regi is going to continue using paper rolls or if it was just a temporary fix, but if she reads the comments on her post, she might be inspired to continue on with the practice.

"It looks so good!!!" wrote one user.

"Brilliant!" a second comment exclaimed.

"Beautiful," read another top response.

