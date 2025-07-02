Plant lover shares brilliant way to reuse empty prescription bottles: 'This is so cute'

For most people, empty pill bottles go straight to the trash. But one plant lover is giving them new life — and making her shelf a little greener.

If you've got a few leftover containers and a couple of plant cuttings, you've got the pieces for a simple DIY that's both practical and kind to the planet.

The scoop

TikToker Rox (@rox_calmlife) shared a video showing how she reuses empty prescription bottles to hold small plant cuttings.

The video caption says, "Bringing some green into my home office."

Each bottle is filled with water and houses a sprig of greenery — tiny stems sprouting fresh leaves. She places them neatly on a wire shelf, letting natural light do the rest.

"These little plants in these bottles give me dopamine," she wrote in the description.

It's low-cost and simple. Just clean the bottles thoroughly, fill with water, and drop in your cuttings. The clear plastic makes it easy to check water levels and root growth, and the compact size fits even the smallest window ledge or shelf.

How it's helping

First off, this hack makes plant propagation easy and almost free, with no special pots and no fancy supplies. If you're trying to multiply your houseplants or just want some greenery on your desk, this works.

It also reduces plastic waste. Around 91% of plastic isn't recycled, and prescription bottles are rarely accepted by curbside recycling programs. Repurposing them keeps more of that plastic out of landfills and out of the ocean, where it can harm marine life.

This hack isn't just an eco-win. Less clutter and less waste can also mean less stress. Small organization hacks like this one can add a sense of calm and control to your space.

They're also a good reminder that you don't need to spend money to make something useful or beautiful. And if you're someone who likes to get creative, repurposing materials is a fun way to experiment without worrying about making it perfect.

Looking for other low-cost ways to cut waste and save space? Here are some helpful tips for turning household items into store credit and reducing clutter without tossing everything out.

What everyone's saying

People loved the idea.

One person commented, "Wait this is so cute," and the post itself racked up plenty of hearts and supportive messages.

Another added, "I love this!! Growth, girl, growth."

One user chimed in with, "Healing can be beautiful love this so much."

