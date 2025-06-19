Artist shares ridiculously creative way to reuse wood pencil shavings: 'That's actually a good idea'

Many people are fans of saving items to repurpose as part of their broader sustainability and budget goals. However, when it comes to random bits and pieces, such as the last remnants of art supplies, you might wonder what you can do with them.

One Redditor shared a fantastically creative way to reuse wood pencil shavings in the r/pencils subreddit, where they asked, "Anyone else save their pencil shavings?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted a photo of a jar of wood pencil shavings and explained: "This is about a year-and-a-half of pencil shavings. I'm inclined to use them to mix with bits of old candle wax to make fire starters."

"F*** that's actually a good idea," one person commented.

It's a fabulous idea, as reusing even the smallest items can reduce the amount of waste you contribute to landfills. Less waste in landfills leads to less heat-trapping pollution from deteriorating items, which means cleaner, cooler air in the future.

Using wood pencil shavings to create fire starters can also save you money if you go camping frequently.

Other Redditors had different ideas for what to do with wood pencil shavings.

"I do use them on house plants as mulch occasionally or toss them in with the compost," one stated.

It just goes to show that most things can be repurposed, reused, or donated if one of your goals is reducing the amount of waste you create. Also, if you have items you're unsure what to do with, there are organizations that can help.

GotSneakers will take your old sneakers off your hands; if they're in good enough condition, the company might even send you a check. Local schools, churches, and day cares are often thrilled to receive art supplies. When it comes to clothing, organizations such as Trashie offer rewards in return for items sent in, and ThredUp will help you sell your used clothing.

