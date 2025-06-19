  • Home Home

Artist shares ridiculously creative way to reuse wood pencil shavings: 'That's actually a good idea'

"This is about a year-and-a-half of pencil shavings."

by Misty Layne
"This is about a year-and-a-half of pencil shavings."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many people are fans of saving items to repurpose as part of their broader sustainability and budget goals. However, when it comes to random bits and pieces, such as the last remnants of art supplies, you might wonder what you can do with them. 

One Redditor shared a fantastically creative way to reuse wood pencil shavings in the r/pencils subreddit, where they asked, "Anyone else save their pencil shavings?"

"This is about a year and a half of pencil shavings."
Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted a photo of a jar of wood pencil shavings and explained: "This is about a year-and-a-half of pencil shavings. I'm inclined to use them to mix with bits of old candle wax to make fire starters."

"F*** that's actually a good idea," one person commented.

It's a fabulous idea, as reusing even the smallest items can reduce the amount of waste you contribute to landfills. Less waste in landfills leads to less heat-trapping pollution from deteriorating items, which means cleaner, cooler air in the future. 

Using wood pencil shavings to create fire starters can also save you money if you go camping frequently. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Other Redditors had different ideas for what to do with wood pencil shavings. 

"I do use them on house plants as mulch occasionally or toss them in with the compost," one stated

It just goes to show that most things can be repurposed, reused, or donated if one of your goals is reducing the amount of waste you create. Also, if you have items you're unsure what to do with, there are organizations that can help. 

GotSneakers will take your old sneakers off your hands; if they're in good enough condition, the company might even send you a check. Local schools, churches, and day cares are often thrilled to receive art supplies. When it comes to clothing, organizations such as Trashie offer rewards in return for items sent in, and ThredUp will help you sell your used clothing.

What motivates you to wash your clothes in cold water?

Saves money 💰

Saves energy 🌎

Gentler on clothes 👕

I wash my clothes in hot water 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x