Pet owner shares money-saving tip to get a bounty of toys: 'Lifts my heart massively'

Toys aren't just for kids; your furry friend may also enjoy a plush animal. One pet owner shared how they save money while giving their dog hours of entertainment.

Most things shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls are for humans, but occasionally, Redditors post a great deal and an adorable pet. One frugal shopper brought home a massive collection of toys for their dog.

In the post, they shared a photo showing a pile of around 20 plushies, with their dog perched on the edge of the pile enjoying their new toys. The OP wrote, "Snagged a bunch of stuffed animals for under $3 at Salvation Army! Lois couldn't believe it!"

Shopping secondhand is a great way to save money on nearly every purchase. You can get brand-new clothing, vintage luxury items, and even expensive home goods for pennies on the dollar.









USA Today found that owning a dog costs more than $4,500 annually, so finding ways to save money can make a huge difference for your budget. Plush toys from Chewy range from a few dollars all the way up to a whopping $80.

Even at the low end of this price range, purchasing their dog 20 new toys would have cost the OP at least $40-60. This means they got more than a 90% discount purchasing these stuffies from the thrift store.

Other pet owners have been lucky enough to find traditionally expensive pet joggers and specialized vacuums perfect for sucking up fur.

Thrifting can save savvy shoppers nearly $1,800 a year, according to a CouponFollow survey from 2022. Even if you are only choosing secondhand for a fraction of your purchases, you can save around $100 annually.

Thrifting is also one way you can keep more money in your pocket while making an eco-friendly choice. Extending the life of clothing and other items can dramatically reduce their environmental impact, keeping them out of landfills — where it would produce planet-warming methane — and reducing resource consumption.

"Extending the average life of clothes by just nine months would save £5 billion [around $6.5 billion] in resources used to supply, launder, and dispose of clothing," UK charity The Waste and Resources Action Programme explained while detailing its research.

Redditors on the post praised the OP for being a good pet parent while getting a great deal.

"This lifts my heart massively. Lois is without a doubt living in doggy happiness right now," wrote one commenter.

Someone else said, "Awww! I get most of our baby girl's toys from thrifting too!"

Another person added, "Christmas came early for Lois! Bless you for the goodness you bring her!"

