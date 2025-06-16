Gardener shares money-saving hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'What a fantastic idea'

Conscious consumers are always looking for creative ways to upcycle everyday household items, like this innovative hack for turning toilet paper rolls into a gardening tool.

The scoop

TikTok user Kennedy Sanchez (@kennedysanchez97) posted a video showing how she repurposes toilet paper and paper towel rolls into a miniature greenhouse for plant seedlings.

The video shows the cardboard rolls packed tightly together in a set of plastic storage drawers, filled with dirt and seeds. Their small shape is perfect for starting plants in early stages before transferring them to larger, more permanent containers.

"Reusing things has done me well, budget-wise, because money is a little tighter on one income," Sanchez said in the video's caption.

"I've learned to reuse/save a lot of things. Recycling things we'd normally trash and even composting all I can," she said in the video. "I saved and used all my toilet paper and paper towel rolls to start seedlings in. They're also compostable if you didn't use them for this."

Sanchez primarily makes videos about homesteading, composting, and raising chickens.

How it's helping

Recycling or upcycling is always better than throwing something away. You'd be surprised at how many different ways you can reuse items you already have around your home and give your things new life.

When you're decluttering, think before you toss. There are many resources online and countless videos on social media showing easy and common repurposing hacks. And brands like ThredUp, Trashie, and GotSneakers help you recycle your unwanted clothes and shoes.

Doing this not only saves you money from having to buy something new, but it also reduces your home's waste and carbon footprint. This can reduce crowding in landfills and keep trash from polluting the ocean.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video loved the idea and agreed that it's a great way to reuse the cardboard rolls as well as the plastic storage drawers.

"Brilliant. What a fantastic idea. Thank you!" one user commented.

"Great for hardening off, you only have to move one thing and open the drawers instead of moving a bunch of trays out," another commenter pointed out.

"That's what ya call...thinking outside the box," a user said.

