Shopper discovers valuable item hidden in thrift store grab bag: 'So pretty'

For one lucky secondhand shopper, a trip to their local thrift store ended in what many people dream of getting one day: A wedding ring.

The shopper shared a photo of the band — which they had assessed to be 10-karat gold — in the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls. They had found it, of all places, in a junk jewelry bag.

"So pretty," one commenter enthused. "Classic, vintage, and elegant."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Another shared in the excitement of the find, even while emphasizing that it was less rare than one might think.

"I have found more gold in thrift stores than I ever found panning a stream in the hills," they wrote.

Of course, not every trip to the thrift store will mean striking literal gold, but many dedicated secondhand shoppers do love the hobby for the chance to find something ultra-rare or high-value.

And if you're willing to visit regularly, your odds are pretty decent. People have found anything from designer goods to luxury furniture and even a full stainless steel luxury stove range, hiding in plain sight.

And beyond the rare finds, thrift stores are excellent resources for price-conscious shoppers who want everyday items priced for pennies on the dollar. From like-new shoes to kitchen mixers, you can find nearly anything you'd want to buy new for a better price at a thrift store.

In fact, one report from CouponFollow found that the average shopper saves at least $1,760 per year just by buying secondhand items. And with many thrift-store goods priced up to 50% off their retail price, it's easy to see how those savings can add up quickly.

Sometimes, you can even earn money on a purchase — like one shopper who found a piggy bank that was still full.

Even better, buying secondhand items keeps them out of landfills and oceans, where they contribute massively to the contamination and pollution of our environment.

Instead, thrift shoppers divest their dollars from the polluting fast-fashion economy, help keep items in circulation, and save money while doing so — a true win-win-win.

