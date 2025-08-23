Woman stunned after unearthing incredible antique at thrift store: 'I fell in love with this'

Most shoppers have experienced the joy of finding an unexpected bargain or sale. Perhaps that explains the popularity of thrifting. Seasoned thrifters will attest that the emotional experience of a great find is almost better than the act of buying something itself.

One such shopper recently took to the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls to share with the online community their absolutely incredible find.

The post is titled "Nearly Perfect Antique Couch $30." The poster explains: "I fell in love with this in the store! I couldn't believe the price — this would have easily been 10x more at an antique store."

Seasoned thrift store shoppers know that when it comes to furniture, they might just find quality items with supreme craftsmanship that quite simply beat the newly made furniture of today. Some astute buyers even go on to make a profit by purchasing a high-end item for a low price and then reselling it at market value.

And a simple search on the internet will reveal similar successful furniture thrifting stories. For example, a shopper in England found a 1970s modular couch for only £100 ($134). Another Redditor shared that they found a green suede couch for only $65.

This should come as no surprise, as thrifting is extremely popular. About 82% of Americans buy or sell pre-owned items. And CouponFollow found that thrift shoppers save about $1700 annually.

There are many benefits that come with shopping at thrift stores. First and foremost, the financial savings can be huge. You can find everyday necessities or even rare and valuable items at incredible discounts. The environmental benefits are also significant. Thrifting keeps items out of already crowded landfills. For those who want to preserve their precious furniture rather than sell it, upcycling is also an attractive option.

Commenters were blown away by the amazing find. "Looks great in your space," one said. Another added, "Awesome find!"

