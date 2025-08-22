Shopper stunned after discovering $20,000 appliance at thrift store: 'That was a steal'

In a thrift of a lifetime, one shopper saved nearly $20,000 on a luxury kitchen appliance.

The lucky shopper couldn't believe their eyes after stumbling upon an extremely discounted luxury gas range at their local thrift store.

The sight would bring any chef to a stop — it's a Thermador Pro Grand, a dual-fuel stainless steel range that retails for $19,500. It was priced at just $1,000.

"This was by far my most expensive thrift store purchase and I am aware it's a gamble but it did come with a 30 day warranty," the Redditor wrote. "Plus even if it has issues it was 95% off from its original price of almost $20k and luckily I'm handy so I should be able to fix any potential issues. … It was extremely clean and appears to have been well taken care of."

It's an incredible find, and similar savings aren't uncommon for thrift shoppers. One shopper found a $2,000 vintage film camera for just $10. Another thrifter found over $7,000 of Apple computer equipment for a fraction of the price: $150.

Whether you're looking for clothing, furniture, appliances, or electronics, shopping secondhand can save you "an average of $1,760 per year," per CouponFollow.

Not only will thrifting save you money, but it'll help save the planet, too. Donating your old stuff prevents perfectly good items from ending up in landfills, where they'd take hundreds or thousands of years to break down. Shopping at thrift stores lowers demand for new products, conserving valuable resources like water, cotton, and energy used in manufacturing.

Commenters were shocked that someone would donate the range, which one user referred to as the "Rolls Royce of range tops."

"I would be shocked if there was anything wrong with it," another commenter said. "They are known to be bullet proof. That was a steal for $1k, if you don't have a kitchen that is big enough you could easily sell it for $4-5k."

"Wow! My husband has sold appliances for over 25 years [and] what a fantastic buy! Even if it needs work still an amazing catch! Congrats!" a third user wrote.

