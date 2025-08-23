Shopper stunned after spotting unbelievable item at thrift store: 'This is my holy grail'

"I've been looking for one of these for years."

Serendipity struck a shopper who came across a classic Ralph Lauren sweater with a teddy bear sporting an American flag shirt in a thrift store in Atlanta.

They wrote in a post on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, "Never thought I'd find a sweater that would be so me."

"Only $20, found at a thrift store in ATL!"

A similar "Ralph Lauren Polo Bear" sweater currently sells at Saks Fifth Avenue for a steep $398.

The Polo Bear is a beloved symbol of the luxury designer brand. Luxury menswear seller EQVVS explains the legend that Ralph Lauren and his brother Jerry were both gifted Steiff teddy bears, and that Jerry collected them, leading to the bear's inclusion in Ralph Lauren designs.

"When in 1991, Ralph introduced the Polo Bear to his apparel line, with only 200 made, they sold out that weekend. From then on, the bear was found on the brands knitted sweaters, printed onto Ralph Lauren t-shirts and embroidered on the classic shirts," EQVVS says.

Having patience and a keen eye can help shoppers find hidden treasures like the Ralph Lauren sweater at thrift stores. Along with a little luck, people have found valuable items from Parker fountain pens to Doc Martens to Chanel handbags.

Some smart consumers might even be able to make money on items like this by reselling them on places like ThredUp or Facebook Marketplace.

Even when such special items aren't hiding on the shelves, thrifting is a great way to save money on clothing, shoes, household goods, and more. What's more, it gives new life to these things and keeps them from ending up cluttering landfills.

Commenters could barely bear the envy they felt about the find.

"This is my holy grail thrift find. I hate u," joked one.

"I've been looking for one of these for YEARS," said another.

Another encouraged, "You are a very lucky lady. It looks like it is good condition. Keep thrifting."

