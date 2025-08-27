Shopper thrilled after opening up piggy bank purchased from thrift store: 'Awesome'

Not only does shopping at thrift stores save you money, but you also never know whether you might make money with a purchase via a hidden surprise.

One Redditor shared a surprise find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, found in a Mickey Mouse piggy bank they purchased at their local thrift store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster shared three photos — one of the piggy bank, one of them opening the piggy bank, and one of the money they discovered inside — with a title that simply read, "Piggy bank $$$."

"Awesome," commented one person about the find.

Another Reddit user wrote, "Lucky find."

It just goes to show that not only does thrift store shopping provide you with the opportunity to buy all kinds of useful everyday items for a fraction of the cost, but it also might allow you to discover valuables hidden in those items. This Redditor's post serves as a good reminder to always check drawers, pockets, and other parts of the items you thrift, in case a hidden valuable is there that could make you a pretty penny.

Even if you don't find a valuable surprise hidden in an item, you can still come across equally valuable finds at your local thrift store. People have discovered everything from pricy home appliances costing only a few dollars to expensive jewelry that costs far less than retail. You might not find your white whale right away, but chances are you will eventually.

Additionally, shopping at thrift stores allows you to extend the life of any product you purchase, which keeps those products out of landfills. This benefits the environment, as anything you buy isn't deteriorating in a landfill somewhere and releasing carbon pollution. Less trash leads to cleaner air and a cooler planet.

If you do manage to find a hidden treasure in an item you've purchased, as one Redditor said, "Looks like a good return on your investment."

