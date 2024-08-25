Shopper sparks envy with photo of brand-new KitchenAid mixer and attachments found at thrift shop: 'Looks like it sat in storage for years'

Thrifting is a budget-friendly and sustainable way to shop, and for treasure seekers, searching through thrift stores can reveal some real gems, such as the brand-new looking KitchenAid mixer that one lucky thrifter found in a Goodwill store.

They shared a photo to Reddit of the mixer and accessories they snatched up from Goodwill with a price tag of just $45 — a real bargain, especially since buying a new one could set you back hundreds of dollars.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP shared that the mixer looked brand new and didn't have any marks or residue on it.

"Looks like it sat in storage for years," they wrote.



Shopping at thrift stores is a great way to find useful home appliances and other kitchenware for very little. Like this find, many of the items have been gently used and still have plenty of life left in them, which means you can buy your everyday items for a lot less, keeping money in your wallet.

Thrifting can also be a great way to breathe new life into pre-loved items. Upcycling can be a great way to get your creative juices flowing while also giving items a second life and saving money.

Thrifting has never been more accessible thanks to the rise in online thrift stores and marketplaces, making it easy to save time and search for items you need from the comfort of your own couch. Online stores such as ThredUp and ForDays offer pre-loved items at discounted prices, and Goodwill also has a shop on its website.

Buying pre-owned items is not only good for your wallet, but it also keeps items out of the landfill, which helps reduce pollution and protect the environment.

And who knows, you might be lucky enough to find a hidden gem like this KitchenAid.

"You did good," one user commented.

"So jealous!!" wrote another.

