Shopper thrilled after unearthing premium goods at thrift store: 'What a score'

According to a Reddit post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, a shopper almost skipped their third stop on a thrift-store tour after a couple of initial failures.

"The first two spots were just whatever and I was kind of not feeling like going to a third one," they wrote. But they went anyway — and that persistence paid off big.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm REALLY glad I did," they said. "I found 3 pair of Redwings 1907s, 3345s, and 8111s all in size 8 1/2 D and in EXCELLENT condition. (Each $14.99 + tax.)"

For context, new pairs of these work boots can run from around $300 to $350, depending on the model and store. The 1907 is known for its rugged leather and triple stitching, the 3345 for a sleeker look, and the 8111 is a classic "Iron Ranger" style that's been around for decades. That means this haul wasn't just about saving money — it was like finding three pieces of footwear history for less than $50 total.

Seasoned thrifters know this kind of win doesn't happen every day. You can walk through racks and shelves for months without spotting anything better than a novelty mug. Then one afternoon, you hit the jackpot because you stopped at "just one more" shop.

Knowing your brands helps. Spotting model numbers or signature details can mean the difference between passing something up and walking out with a find that could last you years — or bring in a tidy resale profit.

Other shoppers have had similar wins. One found a rare gold coin stickpin in a bag of costume jewelry, while another reportedly uncovered a gold and diamond ring.

Such successes highlight how you might not only save money but make some by thrifting — especially when you find high-end brands and accessories. On top of this, every secondhand purchase potentially keeps items out of landfills, which means fewer resources wasted making new products.

Commenters on the thrifting Reddit were quick to celebrate the original poster's haul.

"Congrats! What a score!!!!" one said.

Another added, "THAT'S why we keep thrifting!"

A third noted, "Have fun in 8.5's. that is a great find. i have never seen them in thrift, or actually anyone else."

