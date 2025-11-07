Shopper thrilled after finding valuable item for cheap at thrift store: 'A total win'

Shopping at thrift shops ahead of the holiday season may help you cross some major items off your list for almost nothing. One savvy shopper's fortuitous thrift shop visit resulted in "[scoring] a Kindle for only $10, and the seller even threw in a case, charger, and a [Steph] Curry figure. So lucky!"

The holiday season tends to inflate our budget. And while giving is better than receiving, the season has long been criticized for promoting materialistic tendencies.

For many reasons, now is a great time to pop into vintage and thrift stores to keep an eye out for the perfect gift for someone in your life. Thrift shopping's not only easier on your wallet, it's also an excellent way to source unique gifts that carry a storied history. Priceless vintage items, designer clothing from iconic brands, and valuable jewelry are all possibilities when you step into a secondhand store, and make excellent gifts for friends and family (or yourself!)

Photo Credit: Reddit

While this Kindle is an excellent find because it saves the thrifter money, it also helps the environment. There are certainly more pressing waste issues, but using a Kindle does cut down on purchases of new books, which saves trees from being used for paper, as well as reducing the total environmental transportation costs associated with shipping. Buying books secondhand or borrowing from your local library will always be a great option for avoiding contributing to trees being cut down for paper.

Thrifting electronics reduces e-waste by extending the lifespan of devices that might otherwise end up improperly disposed of in landfills. It conserves valuable materials like metals and plastics, lowers demand for new production, saves energy, and decreases pollution from manufacturing, helping create a more sustainable and circular economy for technology. If you have old electronics to get rid of, donating to a secondhand store is the easiest option, but you can also make money from them.

"What model is that? Even a Kindle Paperwhite 16GB costs a few hundred bucks on Amazon now," said one commenter. "That's a total win."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"That's not a deal, robbery," another joked.

"I love it," wrote one user. "Anything to encourage reading!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.