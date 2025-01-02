Footage of pet-store dumpster after Christmas holiday ignites online outrage: 'Helped me open my eyes'

Dumpster diving gets a bad rap, but this TikToker continues to show that this is a misrepresentation.

An avid dumpster diver on TikTok showcased the perfectly good Christmas-themed pet supplies they found thrown into dumpsters at PetSmart. All the items still included tags and most were still wrapped in their sealed packaging.

"The waste is insane," said GlamourDDive (@glamourddive), the poster of the TikTok video.

As part of the haul, they found pet sweaters, toys, and harnesses, among other items.

The United States generates a significant amount of waste over the holidays. Between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, household waste is estimated to increase by 25%.

The waste mainly consists of used items that end up in landfills, indicating needless spending on wasteful products. However, this TikToker shows that not only homes but also stores throw away perfectly usable items for insignificant reasons or because the overstock would not sell.

Such waste is extremely dangerous for the environment. Large landfills are known to produce air and water pollution in areas where they are most extreme. On top of that, they drastically change the biodiversity of the environment. Lots of waste also ends up in the ocean, contributing to the already massive Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which is responsible for killing thousands of aquatic creatures and harming ocean environments.

Dumpster diving, thrifting, and making gifts are simple, cost-effective ways to reduce one's individual waste during the holidays. Dumpster diving gets a bad rap, usually equated with dirty or unusable items. However, the OP continues to show that this is a misrepresentation.

While the OP noted they would donate some of the items, they also source these items and resell the products on their website.

"My enjoyment of dumpster diving has helped me open my eyes to the waste that is involved in everyday retail and corporations!" they wrote in their bio. Products on their site ultimately sell for extremely low prices.

Fellow TikTokers expressed their delight at the find in the post's comments.

"I can't believe all the stuff you found!" one commenter excitedly wrote. "That's an insane amount of pet goodies. Definitely checking out your website!"

"I am so thankful that you find the stuff and are able to salvage it. Every little bit that you find, goes to respecting our world," said another.

