Shopper stunned by valuable discoveries inside thrift store 'junk jar': 'This is incredible'

A Redditor made an incredible score at a secondhand store and was eager to show it off to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"14k Gold jewelry from a $15 junk jar," the original poster wrote. "All of this was [wadded] up in a ball. The tear drop and bar pendant are made by Effy. The last pendant pictured is probably alexandrite. It turns colors when exposed to daylight. Most of this is diamonds. I have not found any CZ."

This is an incredible jewelry find for only $15, but it isn't entirely unprecedented. Other surprising thrift store hauls have included diamond bracelets, gold rings, and pearl necklaces.

Thrifting is a great way to save a few bucks and occasionally discover hidden gems, but there are loads of other benefits to secondhand shopping.

By snagging useful items from thrift stores, shoppers are preventing a wide range of items from going to landfills. When left to waste streams, items can emit methane, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts.

These discarded items can also shed microplastics, which find their way into food supplies and introduce all sorts of endocrine, immune, and reproductive health issues when ingested.

Thrifting has benefits upstream too. Buying used prevents the need to manufacture new items. Industry introduces a range of ecological costs, both local and global.

Some services have cropped up to incentivize more activity in the secondhand market and even offer rewards for donating items. Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers are just a few examples.

Redditors were blown away by the OP's new collection of jewelry.

"Wow, this is incredible!" said one commenter. "It looks like it all came from one person too - clasps on most of the necklaces have been replaced with what looks like magnetic ones, so these were definitely cherished pieces. Awesome haul!"

"Wow lucky you! So jelly with your find," said another.

