Resident captures disturbing photos of items found at local dump: 'The curse of our generation'

If you visit your local landfill, you never know what relics of the not-so-distant past you might find. While it's interesting to see what people get rid of, some items can pose risks to the environment and human health if they're not disposed of properly.

When one Reddit user came across 20-year-old computers, it led to a walk down memory lane and an informative discussion about e-waste in the comments.

What happened?

In the r/mac subreddit, the original poster shared photos of ancient-looking Apple laptops and one desktop they said were dumped by their local school.

Luckily, the OP was a good steward of the environment, explaining, "I made sure they were recycled."

Even though the situation had a positive ending, one commenter called attention to the bigger picture. "E-waste is the curse of our generation. This needs to be tackled seriously! It's extra sad to see devices which could still serve a purpose being turned into toxic metal and plastic deposits," they said.

"Most landfills I've seen will separate electronic waste from non-electronic. These pics look like a landfill. Landfills end up separating the toxic material from the non-toxic and will recycle what they can," someone else replied.

Why is e-waste concerning?

Even though the particular landfill the OP visited had an e-waste shed for recycling, not all landfills practice safe waste management practices. According to the World Health Organization, "e-waste is one of the fastest growing solid waste streams in the world," with an estimated 68 million tons being produced in 2022 and only about 22% reported as recycled.

While China and the United States generate the most e-waste, according to Statista, a study by the University of Toronto found that wealthy nations ship most of these discarded electronics to the Global South for recycling.

Researchers found that exposure to polybrominated diphenyl ethers, chemicals used in the recycling process, can cause thyroid problems, neurodevelopmental disorders, and cancers. They noted that these chemicals aren't necessarily harmful, but they have a greater impact in countries with poor safety regulations where e-waste is typically offloaded.

The WHO explained that people in low- and middle-income countries are especially at risk from exposure to chemicals — including lead, mercury, and arsenic — at informal e-waste sites.

E-waste also contributes to massive amounts of carbon pollution globally, with devices releasing 640 million tons in 2020 alone, according to the University of California. The wasted valuable metals such as gold, copper, and silver have a huge economic toll as well, leading to a loss of around $57 billion a year, per Ernst & Young Global Limited.

Back Market estimates that discarded electronics account for 70% of heavy metals in landfills. When these heavy metals leach into soil and waterways, they can damage ecosystems, harm wildlife, and contaminate groundwater. It also increases the demand for new raw materials when e-waste isn't recycled, putting more strain on resources.

Is Apple doing anything about this?

Apple offers a trade-in program in 27 countries where customers can recycle any Apple product in stores or online and get a store credit or gift card for eligible devices. If your device doesn't qualify for credit, it will recycle it for free. The program allowed the company to send nearly 13 million devices and accessories to owners for reuse in 2023, according to its website.

Apple said it aims for a future where all its products are made using 100% recycled or renewable materials. Its 2024 Environmental Progress Report revealed that 22% of materials for its products met these conditions in 2023. Apple already uses recycled aluminum, gold, cobalt, and steel and recently introduced 95% recycled titanium to its priority materials list.

What else is being done to reduce e-waste?

Some retailers such as Target, Best Buy, and Staples offer electronics trade-in and recycling programs so you can get unwanted gadgets off your hands and possibly earn rewards.

The startup Trashie also offers a Tech Take Back Box to help you recycle old electronics and trade them in for credits to use on meals, movie tickets, and more.

