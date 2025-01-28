Internet user reveals staggering amount of money they saved with their library card: 'The library isn't just for books'

With inflation in the United States at a high level, it's a win anytime you can save money and reduce unnecessary purchases. A recent Reddit post has sparked some excitement in the r/Anticonsumption community.

The post highlights some overlooked benefits of having a library card. Beyond books, some public libraries give you access to new movie releases, audiobooks — and even tools and musical instruments. One library-goer saved over $8,000 in a year. The original poster shared they saved over $1,100 by using their library card in the last year.

"Hell yeah! My library also lets you 'check out' seed packets," one commenter said. "Free food on a little time delay? Yes please."

Public libraries have long been known as hubs of free knowledge, but their expansion into lending what some may think are nontraditional items aligns with the growing movement toward reusing, recycling, and resource-sharing. Borrowing items has a big impact on the environment, leading to less landfill waste and a lower volume of materials used or manufactured.

"The library isn't just for books!" a Redditor exclaimed. "Mine has games, puzzles, carpet cleaners, instruments, sewing machines, seeds, food - TONS of things available for free!" Sounds like a lot of bang for your buck when a library card can be as low as $5, or even free in some places.

"I wish South African libraries could be like the ones in the US," one commenter said. "I wish I could loan a drill."

If you might need a tool that you may only need to use once or twice, why purchase something brand-new when you can buy used or even borrow for free from your local library? The savings are substantial, and over time they can really add up. Add in the materials and shipping fuel saved whenever you can avoid buying new and it starts to feel like a no-brainer.

Whether you're a bookworm and hope to save a little on buying new books or just someone in need of some games and puzzles for game night, make the first place you check your local library.

