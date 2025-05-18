Stunned shopper unearths 'top-tier' antique item at thrift store: 'A true gem'

"Things were built to last back in the day and it shows."

The r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit is a go-to internet hub for thrifters who want to show off their best thrift store purchases and savings stories.

A recent post showed off a vintage fan in perfect working condition that the original poster snagged at their local thrift store. "Found this today for an absolute steal. Just needed a good cleaning," they said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP revealed in the comments that the fan was priced at just $20. This purchase is one of many examples where avid thrifters have found vintage items at cheap prices that are still in great, usable condition.

With the prices of everyday necessities skyrocketing, thrifting is quickly becoming more popular. But thrifting offers a wide range of benefits that go beyond just saving money.

It opens the door to discovering rare, vintage, or high-end items that are often found at a fraction of their typical cost, making the hobby feel like a rewarding treasure hunt for collectors and fashion enthusiasts.

Thrifting also encourages a more sustainable lifestyle by reducing the demand for new items. It keeps reusable items in circulation and out of landfills, making the hobby a big help in reducing environmental waste.

Thrifting is an easy hobby to get into, with a long list of benefits that accompany it.

Commenters under the Reddit post marveled at the vintage find. "The old fans are just the best! I found one too," one commenter said. "Love the color on yours. A true gem!"

One commenter noted: "Top-tier cool down!"

The OP added in the comments: "It is in fabulous shape, it was just really dusty when I got it and a small bit of rust on the grate, but that was easy to clean. … Things were built to last back in the day and it shows."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.