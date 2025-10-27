Shopper thrilled after finding designer item for incredible price at thrift store: 'Probably the best thing I've pulled'

"Hoping this luck follows me to every thrift."

Your next new closet staple may be buried in a thrift store's clothing racks. It could take some work, but imagine finding an incredible vintage jacket for just a few dollars.

That's exactly what happened to a Redditor who shared about a recent thrifting experience in r/ThriftStoreHauls. Their post was titled, "Probably the best thing I've pulled from the thrift so far!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a Polo Ralph Lauren jacket made of genuine leather in incredible condition. The original poster stated that it only has wear where the zipper zips against the jacket. An additional comment said they only spent $6.

"Hoping this luck follows me to every thrift," they wished in the caption.

Thrifting is a stellar way to save money on essentials and get luxury brands for less. If you need a wardrobe refresh or have to replace something, thrifting is an inexpensive way to mix things up.

It's also great for reducing the amount of waste piled in landfills every year.

The Environmental Protection Agency stated that the U.S. created over 17 million tons of textile waste in 2018. While one person can't reduce that number on their own, saving one piece of clothing still means less waste. Preventing stress and harm to land and waterways whenever possible is always a good thing.

You can even turn thrifting into an outing with friends and loved ones. Saving money and being eco-friendly don't have to be solo experiences. They can become great memories, and you can be reminded of them every time you wear an ordinary shirt.

If you don't have a thrift store in your area, online stores or Buy Nothing groups can fill the gap. They may not provide the exact same experience as thrifting in person, but they can still be fun to explore.

"So 90s! What a great jacket," one commenter congratulated. "Wear it happily!"

Another Reddit user exclaimed, "Jacket for life!"

"Great find, good materials too," a third person said. "I'm always a little disappointed to find a good looking or otherwise designer brand jacket and then find out it has a plastic lining."

