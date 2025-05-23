Shopper stunned after noticing price tag on rare vintage furniture piece at thrift store: 'One of my all-time favorite finds'

Some secondhand finds are so good, they feel a little bit like fate.

"I've been looking for a blanket chest and scored this Lane chest for $40!" they wrote in a post to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. "Definitely one of my all time favorite finds."

The chest, made by Lane, a brand known for its solid wood craftsmanship and signature cedar scent, is in excellent shape, even after a few custom modifications. The poster explained they removed "two dividers screwed in" and "a tray screwed to the outside." A few adjustments later, it's now sitting pretty at home.

Fans of the piece were quick to share their admiration. "Beautiful," one commenter said. "Oh my God, the smell of those. Love me a Lane chest... Looks in gorgeous shape, too," another commented.

Another Redditor shared some advice for keeping the chest in good condition: "Wow!!! SCORE!! Big Time!! If the cedar needs to be brought out, you can give it a light sanding."

This chest is a great example of why secondhand shopping has grown in popularity, especially among younger consumers looking to save money without sacrificing style. A Lane chest can easily cost hundreds on resale sites like eBay, but this shopper got theirs for just $40.

Beyond the aesthetic appeal, this kind of find underscores the real power of thrifting. It is more than just a budget-friendly way to decorate; it's one of the most impactful ways consumers can reduce waste and opt out of fast furniture culture.

By buying secondhand, shoppers help keep high-quality items in use and out of landfills, where millions of tons of furniture end up each year. According to the EPA, Americans generate more than 12 million tons of furniture waste per year, and more than 80% of it ends up in landfills.

Thrifting also reduces demand for new production, cutting down on emissions, packaging waste, and the extraction of raw materials. And with a little patience, it's possible to find rare, well-made pieces that are built to last — no flat-pack assembly required.

