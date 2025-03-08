Tesla influencer shares their pick for which model is best for road trips: 'It's a joy to drive'

Jeremy Judkins, a Tesla influencer (@jeremyjudkins2) who provides in-depth reviews and resources for Tesla drivers, encouraged his viewers to take a road trip in the Tesla Model S. To this Tesla driver, there are countless reasons why this model is worth taking on long-distance excursions.

"The Tesla Model S is the best Tesla for road trips," Judkins explained in the caption of his video. "With over 400 miles of range, a spacious interior, Tesla supercharger network, autopilot, and FSD [Full Self-Driving], it's a joy to drive."

In the video, the creator compares the Model S and the Model 3 Performance. He reasons that the Model S is better because it's "bigger and more comfortable inside." Plus, he adds, "It has the most range," meaning it can drive hundreds of miles without stopping to recharge.

Jeremy tells his viewers that he is taking a three-hour road trip to the other coast of Florida and that when they arrive, the electric vehicle will only be 18% charged. However, that is "perfectly fine" because there are dozens of superchargers near their stop.

"The amount of superchargers in Florida just in general is insane," Judkins says. Even in more remote areas, there are superchargers, like near Key West.

The OP is also excited about Tesla's full self-driving and autopilot features, which make long road trips "a breeze."

Road trips for Tesla owners, he says, are "super easy, super low-stress."

Beyond the modern features, one could also get some additional peace of mind knowing that they are not hurting the environment through heightened air pollution spouting from traditional internal combustion engines.

Though it's been said that electric vehicles are still harmful to the environment because they rely on mineral mining, the harm inflicted is drastically less than the degradation that comes from tailpipe emissions. Forbes referenced a 2019 study that found that, on average, electric vehicles reduce polluting emissions by about 50% compared to gas-powered vehicles.

Great features of Tesla's cars aside, it's worth acknowledging that the brand has become more polarizing lately as CEO Elon Musk has increased his involvement in the U.S. government, with some Tesla drivers selling their cars or giving them a makeover to look like another brand. But the cars themselves are still good performers, as Judkins showcases. On that note, Judkins, who has been heavily involved in Tesla content creation, explains in another video that he intends to keep driving his latest Tesla since it would cost him too much money after depreciation to sell.

Due to the lowered cost of the Model S, including sharply discounted used Tesla prices with a number of owners looking to sell, more families can now enjoy long-haul vacations without doing the environment a disservice — but really, a lot of EV brands make great long-distance models as well, such as Acura, Honda, Rivian, and Lucid, which even has a Grand Touring model that reaches a whopping 516 miles on one charge.

As other EV makers have caught up to Tesla, anyone in the market for a new car that can handle the occasional road trip should seriously consider an EV, with the Model S being one of many great examples.

