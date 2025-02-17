  • Business Business

Grandpa tries Tesla's Full Self Driving for the first time — and his reaction is priceless

"He was blown away."

by Stephen Proctor
"He was blown away."

Photo Credit: TikTok

A video posted to TikTok shows a grandpa in his grandson's Tesla experiencing Full Self Driving mode for the first time, and it's safe to say he was shocked and amazed.

The video, posted by Korey L. Batey (@mr_roadready), is captioned, "Best experience in the Tesla so far has been with my grandpa!!! He was blown away."

@mr_roadready Best experience in the Tesla so far has been with my granddad!!! he was blown away #SelfDriving #Tesla #ModelY #Detroit #LearningToDrive #MRRoadReady #TeslaTeacher #TikTokPartner #DrivingInstructor ♬ original sound - Korey L. Batey

While the grandpa was clearly blown away, as stated in the caption, he was also a bit skeptical at first. To show his grandpa how it works, the grandson took his hands off the wheel as they approached a red light. When the car stopped, the grandpa exclaimed, "How in the world?"

He was equally amazed when the car took off when the light turned green and reacted to road construction.

"My goodness," the grandpa said. "This is something."

The younger man explains that you still have to pay attention and take control if necessary, which Tesla explicitly states on its website. Although crashes while Teslas are in FSD mode aren't as common as they used to be, they do still happen

Watch now: Ford executive reveals how the brand will meet customers 'where they are' with EV technology

In one recent incident, a Tesla Cybertruck in FSD mode failed to merge when a lane ended, hopped a curb, and hit a light pole at high speed. The owner admitted his mistake of not paying attention.

The video was shot in a Tesla Model Y, which is one of Tesla's more affordable models. That, along with seeing the in-cab video of how well this technology works when used properly, could inspire car buyers to consider a Model Y for their next vehicle

The switch to the EV would not only give them the opportunity to experience the technology for themselves but also reduce the carbon pollution that's one of the main causes of the planet overheating.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Viewers enjoyed seeing the grandpa's genuine amazement.

"I love that you can see the astonishment on his face," one person commented.

Another posted, "You're so lucky to have this moment with him."

Yet another commenter pondered the future.

"Such a cool experience to share with him," they wrote. "Also makes you think what will blow our minds when we are grandparents!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x