Grandpa tries Tesla's Full Self Driving for the first time — and his reaction is priceless

A video posted to TikTok shows a grandpa in his grandson's Tesla experiencing Full Self Driving mode for the first time, and it's safe to say he was shocked and amazed.

The video, posted by Korey L. Batey (@mr_roadready), is captioned, "Best experience in the Tesla so far has been with my grandpa!!! He was blown away."

While the grandpa was clearly blown away, as stated in the caption, he was also a bit skeptical at first. To show his grandpa how it works, the grandson took his hands off the wheel as they approached a red light. When the car stopped, the grandpa exclaimed, "How in the world?"

He was equally amazed when the car took off when the light turned green and reacted to road construction.

"My goodness," the grandpa said. "This is something."

The younger man explains that you still have to pay attention and take control if necessary, which Tesla explicitly states on its website. Although crashes while Teslas are in FSD mode aren't as common as they used to be, they do still happen.

In one recent incident, a Tesla Cybertruck in FSD mode failed to merge when a lane ended, hopped a curb, and hit a light pole at high speed. The owner admitted his mistake of not paying attention.

The video was shot in a Tesla Model Y, which is one of Tesla's more affordable models. That, along with seeing the in-cab video of how well this technology works when used properly, could inspire car buyers to consider a Model Y for their next vehicle.

The switch to the EV would not only give them the opportunity to experience the technology for themselves but also reduce the carbon pollution that's one of the main causes of the planet overheating.

Viewers enjoyed seeing the grandpa's genuine amazement.

"I love that you can see the astonishment on his face," one person commented.

Another posted, "You're so lucky to have this moment with him."

Yet another commenter pondered the future.

"Such a cool experience to share with him," they wrote. "Also makes you think what will blow our minds when we are grandparents!"

