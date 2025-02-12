Electric vehicle maker sees sales soar — here's how a new model is driving the surge

Electric vehicle company Lucid posted a massive sales month, thanks to the release of its newest model.

According to Electrek, Lucid's new Gravity SUV helped to drive a 51 percent increase in sales in January 2025 compared to January 2024.

While this wasn't Lucid's best sales month ever — per Electrek, that honor belongs to December of last year — it marked yet another period of growth for the burgeoning EV manufacturer. Auto manufacturers often report dips in sales in January compared to the previous December, but Lucid's year-over-year bump is cause for celebration.

Electrek also reported that Lucid's stock price jumped 45 percent during the January surge from a low in December.

The Gravity's appeal was a primary cause in the surge. This model uses the same charging port that Teslas do, the first non-Tesla vehicle sold with that port built-in, according to the Electrek report. So the Gravity can use the EV giant's Tesla Superchargers that are located across the United States. Lucid predicts the Air model will also be able to use Superchargers by mid 2025, per Electrek.

Lucid said the Gravity can add up to 200 miles of distance on just 12 minutes of charge and has a maximum range of 450 miles on a single full charge.

EVs continue to surge in sales around the world. Norway has a goal to have all new car sales in the country be fully electric at some point this year, while Tesla outsold Audi globally in 2024. With companies working to boost battery life in cold temperatures and get longer and longer ranges on their batteries, the technology continues to improve.

The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring package currently starts at $94,900, while the soon-to-be-released Touring package will cost $79,900.

Commenters were excited by the news.

"I am hopeful that Lucid can grow and become the EV maker that Tesla was supposed to be," one said.

