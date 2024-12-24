Journalist pits Tesla Model 3 Performance against one of the top sports sedans — and the race is closer than you'd think

The new 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance already had much expectation to live up to when it came to its features and improvements over previous models — and not just from Tesla.

While it boasts an impressive 510 horsepower, better-functioning brakes, and high-end suspension, Inside EVs reported that what will truly make it the sportiest car on the market comes down to one thing: speed. Unfortunately, its biggest competition doesn't come from a battery-powered vehicle but from one of the most highly regarded sports sedans in the market: the BMW M3.

Automotive journalist Jason Cammissa decided to truly test the limits of the Tesla Model 3 Performance against the BMW M3 in a head-to-head race to showcase how the Model 3 has improved from previous systems, and the results at least show an improvement to be had.

Unlike the previous version, the​​ Performance was able to run multiple laps at full speed without experiencing brake fade. This means that consumers can drive the vehicle for longer without overheating.









The M3 ended up lapping at 1:20.51 at the Willow Springs International Raceway, while the Model 3 only did it at 1:22.05 in Full Power mode.

However, these lower numbers are likely the result of the Model 3 Performance's regenerative braking system that helps recapture energy while slowing down, reducing overall energy consumption and saving consumers money on recharge costs.

In fact, the Model 3 Performance starts at just over $54,900, compared to the M3's $76,000. Although it does not boast CarPlay functionality or higher horsepower, its status as an electric car allows consumers to save in the long run.

"I didn't expect the price difference to be that enormous, they really put it into perspective. The prices are wiiiiild, dude," one YouTube commentator said.

"The Model 3 Performance has indeed come a long way. A quick test drive really shows how good the adaptive suspension really is. The ventilated seats are perfect for the hot days, and it sure is more than fast enough," another said.

"The problem is cars like the M3 are dying, and if you want one, now it's the time to buy," they continued. "The Model 3 Performance? It'll only get better from here."

