Car reviewer shares why a Tesla model S is 'one of the best daily drivers': 'This is hard to top'

The Tesla Model S Plaid has garnered attention for its incredible acceleration that outperforms even the most coveted luxury sports cars. However, as one car reviewer pointed out, the electric vehicle also happens to be "one of the best daily drivers" around.

In a short YouTube clip, Forrest Jones of Forrest's Auto Reviews (@forrestsautoreviewsofficial) broke down the details for his nearly 3 million subscribers.

"For an everyday A to B, this is hard to top," Jones explains. "In the front, you get lots of storage space. And even more in the back."

That alone might be enough to intrigue commuters, but Jones then highlights another potentially overlooked perk of the EV's design.

"Because there's no gas tank, more storage," Jones explains, revealing a roomy hidden compartment. "And with the seats folded down, I get tons of space."

The video also highlights benefits that prompt many drivers to go electric for their next vehicle purchase. It only takes $18 to fully charge the Model S, which the automaker notes on its website has a range of slightly over 350 miles.

That price is shockingly less expensive than filling up gas-guzzling vehicles. Drivers of EVs can save as much as $1,500 every year on gas and maintenance. Moreover, EVs don't spew planet-warming gases from their tailpipes when on the road. Dirty energy pollution is associated with health issues, including asthma and bronchitis.

Jones also gives props to the vehicle's top speed of 200 mph and well-documented impressive horsepower — in addition to the convenient wireless charging features, heated seats for chilly days, lightweight carbon fiber, additional storage up front, and security cameras.

At the time of the recording, the Model S Plaid was available starting at around $86,000. That number may be more than some people are able or willing to spend upfront, as multiple commenters pointed out.

However, Tesla has been working to introduce more affordable options to the market. Other automakers, like Subaru, are also making EVs more accessible, while the Inflation Reduction Act is providing as much as $7,500 in tax credits for qualified EV models.

In the meantime, YouTubers couldn't help but marvel at the Model S Plaid's incredible features.

"I'd love this thing as a daily," one person dreamed. "No more oil changes, practically 0 brake wear if driven smart, and $20 for a full charge?!"

"The acceleration on that thing is absolutely ridiculous," another wrote.

"I must say I didn't believe in the Tesla hype until someone let me drive theirs," someone else shared.

