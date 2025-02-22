Scientists uncover new information on the link between air pollution exposure and dementia risk — here's what you need to know

These studies all highlight the value of reducing air pollution in our communities.

A new study from researchers in China found that air pollution increases dementia risk among cardiometabolic disease patients, but lifestyle changes can help.

Cardiometabolic disease encompasses a wide range of conditions that increase the risk of cardiovascular issues such as heart disease and stroke along with metabolic disorders such as diabetes. The new research, summarized by News Medical Life Sciences, found that people suffering from CMD are at a much higher risk for mild cognitive impairment and dementia. Furthermore, exposure to ambient air pollution exacerbated this risk, with pollutants such as PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide, and nitrogen oxides being identified as particularly impactful.

However, the scientists found a silver lining, as a healthy lifestyle decreased the strength of these associations. For instance, never smoking was seen as a healthy lifestyle, as was regular moderate and vigorous physical activity each week.

While this research underscores the importance of a healthy lifestyle, it also adds to a growing body of evidence that links exposure to air pollution with negative health outcomes. For instance, several studies have already found a correlation between air pollution and risk of dementia. One Denmark-based study found that this link generally held even when scientists adjusted for factors such as lifestyle, socioeconomic status, and road traffic noise exposure. Another study found that air pollution could lead to a loss of independence later in life.

Meanwhile, an American Lung Association analysis found that as many as one in three people in the U.S. is breathing unhealthy air, while the World Health Organization contends that nine out of 10 people globally breathe polluted air.

These studies all highlight the value of reducing air pollution in our communities. Countries like Wales, which is banning most new roadway projects, and Scotland, which is turning many urban neighborhoods into "20-minute cities," are making progress in this arena. In addition to improving air quality, initiatives such as these can also cut down on planet-warming pollution.

However, we can't always control factors like air pollution, so focusing on something we can change — lifestyle — can make a difference, the CMD study's researchers concluded.

"It seems that we can reduce the negative impact of ambient air pollution on mild cognitive impairment and dementia risk of the CMDs population by making lifestyle healthier," the paper stated.

