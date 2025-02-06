Grateful driver shares startling video after Tesla autopilot intervenes in crash: '[It] possibly saved my life'

A Redditor posted a video to the r/TeslaCam subreddit of their Tesla in Full Self-Driving mode avoiding a high-speed head-on collision.

The Redditor was traveling on a six-lane highway on Long Island near MacArthur Airport. As the car began to merge from the middle lane into the left lane, a car going the wrong way suddenly appeared. The Tesla veered back into the middle lane, avoiding the crash.

The Reddit user titled the post, "Model Y possibly saved my life." They added, "Driving on the highway, car in self driving mode (trial version) and detected a vehicle going the wrong way in the left lane. Moved back over in the middle of changing lanes. Not sure why the video feels slow, I was going 65mph. Glad no one got hurt, especially me lol."

Early on, self-driving Teslas were involved in hundreds of crashes, but the technology seems to have gotten better. In one case in early 2024, a Tesla owner said their car drove them 13 miles to the hospital during a medical emergency.

There are various other instances in which Tesla drivers credit their vehicles with helping them avoid accidents that happen in front of them, or stopping to save pedestrians in the street.

Stories like these could potentially convince car buyers to make their next car an EV, and possibly a Tesla with self-driving capabilities, and that's a good thing. More EVs on the road means fewer cars producing pollution that contributes to the overheating of the planet and everything that goes along with it, including extreme weather events that threaten lives and the global food supply.

One person commented, "I'm glad you didn't get hurt, but it's possible to avoid these accidents without [self-driving] as well." The original poster responded by saying that had they been driving, they probably would not have been able to avoid the collision.

Another commenter said, "Glad you are safe!"

Another solved the whole "Not sure why the video feels slow…" thing, posting, "The video feels slow because the camera has a narrow [field of vision], if it was wider you'd see more of the closer surrounding environment and it would feel faster."

